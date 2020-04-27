8 hours ago
Noble Midstream Partners Announces Quarterly Distribution

 April 27, 2020 - 5:12 PM EDT
HOUSTON

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ: NBLX) (“Noble Midstream” or the “Partnership”) today announced that the Board of Directors of its general partner, Noble Midstream GP LLC, declared a cash distribution of $0.1875 per unit for the first quarter 2020.

The first quarter 2020 distribution will be payable on May 15, 2020 to unitholders of record as of May 8, 2020.

About Noble Midstream

Noble Midstream is a growth-oriented master limited partnership formed by Noble Energy Inc., to own, operate, develop and acquire domestic midstream infrastructure assets. Noble Midstream currently provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in the DJ Basin in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. For more information, please visit www.nblmidstream.com.

This release serves as a qualified notice to nominees and brokers as provided for under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b) that 100% of the Partnership's distributions to foreign investors are attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, the Partnership's distributions to foreign investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest effective tax rate.

Noble Midstream Partners LP
Park Carrere
Investor Relations
(281) 872-3208
[email protected]

Source: Business Wire (April 27, 2020 - 5:12 PM EDT)

