January 14, 2020 - 10:43 AM EST close Email this News Article Your Name Your Email Friend's Name Friend's Email Receive Copy: yes

North America Gas Meter Market Expected to Generate a Value of US $1.6 Billion by 2024 with a CAGR of Over 3% - ResearchAndMarkets.com DUBLIN The "North America Gas Meter Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 1.6 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of more than 3% during 2019-2024. The North America gas meter market reached a value of US$ 1.3 Billion in 2018. Gas meter refers to a device which measures and regulates the volume of various fuel gases, including natural gas and liquified petroleum gas (LPG). It ensures that the pressure-regulated gas supply provides accurate bills to the consumers. Various types of gas meters are currently available in the market, based on several operational principles, like thermal, acoustic, tracer, velocity and displacement. Owing to this, they find wide applications in both the residential and commercial sectors in North America. The North America gas meter market is currently being driven by several factors. The rising technological advancements have led to the introduction of smart gas meters with benefits, such as easier operability, remote access, controlled consumption and reduction in power outages. These advancements have also enabled the easier and convenient management of data obtained from gas meters, thus providing accuracy in bill generation and other related functions. Apart from this, the rising supply of both conventional and shale gas production has led to the development of new projects in the pipeline, thereby fueling the demand for gas meters across the region. Key Questions Answered in This Report: How has the North America gas meter market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regions in the North America gas meter market?

What is the breakup of the North America gas meter market on the basis of type?

What is the breakup of the North America gas meter market on the basis of application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the North America gas meter industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the North America gas meter industry?

What is the structure of the North America gas meter industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the North America gas meter industry? Report Coverage: Base Year Considered: 2018

Historical Data Coverage: 2013-2018

Market Forecast: 2019-2024

Currency: US$

Geography Covered: North America, United States and Canada

Segments Covered: Type and Application.

Report Customization: Although the publisher has tried to cover everything in the North America gas meter market landscape, the publisher believes that every stakeholder may have their own specific needs. In view of this, the publisher provides up to 20-man hours of free customization for each report. Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 2.1 Objectives of the Study 2.2 Stakeholders 2.3 Data Sources 2.3.1 Primary Sources 2.3.2 Secondary Sources 2.4 Market Estimation 2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach 2.4.2 Top-Down Approach 2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction 4.1 Overview 4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Gas Meter Market 5.1 Market Performance 5.2 Market Breakup by Type 5.3 Market Breakup by Application 5.4 Market Breakup by Region 5.5 Market Forecast 6 North America Gas Meter Market 6.1 Market Performance 6.2 Market Forecast 7 North America Gas Meter Market: Breakup by Type 7.1 Basic 7.2 Smart 8 North America Gas Meter Market: Breakup by Application 8.1 Residential 8.2 Commercial 8.3 Industrial 9 North America Gas Meter: Breakup by Country 9.1 United States 9.1.1 Historical market Trends 9.1.2 Market Breakup by Type 9.1.3 Market Breakup by Application 9.1.4 Market Forecast 9.2 Canada 9.2.1 Historical market Trends 9.2.2 Market Breakup by Type 9.2.3 Market Breakup by Application 9.2.4 Market Forecast 10 SWOT Analysis 10.1 Overview 10.2 Strengths 10.3 Weaknesses 10.4 Opportunities 10.5 Threats 11 Value Chain Analysis 11.1 Overview 11.2 Research and Development 11.3 Raw Material Procurement 11.4 Manufacturing 11.5 Marketing 11.6 Distribution 11.7 End-Use 12 Porter's Five Forces Analysis 12.1 Overview 12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers 12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers 12.4 Degree of Rivalry 12.5 Threat of New Entrants 12.6 Threat of Substitutes 13 Competitive Landscape 13.1 Market Structure 13.2 Key Players 13.3 Profiles of Key Players For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2oyfr6 View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200114005622/en/ Copyright Business Wire 2020





News by QuoteMedia

www.quotemedia.com Source: Business Wire (January 14, 2020 - 10:43 AM EST)News by QuoteMedia