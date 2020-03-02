North American Building Thermal Insulation Market Insights, 2015-2025

According to this research, the North America Building Thermal Insulation Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.9% during 2019-2025.
The report comprehensively covers the North America building thermal insulation market by material, applications, building types and countries. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.
The North America building thermal insulation market is anticipated to grow at a steady pace on the back of increased usage of the product in the residential and commercial application due to declining cost of insulation coupled with rising awareness regarding energy conservation. Additionally, favourable policies and initiatives to reduce the energy consumption of the region by the government would significantly boost the demand for thermal insulation over the coming years.
Increasing power cost, as well as growing demand for clean and sustainable heating & cooling solutions, would drive the growth for building thermal insulation products in the North American region. Moreover, favourable building regulations by Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) and U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) would also supplement the growing demand for building thermal insulation. Furthermore, re-insulation and modernization of traditional homes and properties would also play an important role in driving the market for building thermal insulation in the region during the forecast period.
The United States of America is anticipated to dominate the North America building thermal insulation market share owing to reviving construction activities and growing emphasis to develop energy-efficient properties. Additionally, initiatives such as The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Weatherization Assistance Program which aims to reduce energy costs for low-income households by increasing the energy efficiency of their homes, while ensuring their health and safety would also act as a catalyst in the growth of the building thermal insulation market in the region.
The program aims to provide weatherization services to approximately 35,000 homes every year using DOE funds. Further, tax rebates offered on the installation of thermal insulation would create a conducive environment for the growth of the industry in the country.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction 2.1 Report Description 2.2 Key Highlights of the Report 2.3 Market Scope & Segmentation 2.4 Research Methodology 2.5 Assumptions
3. North America Building Thermal Insulation Market Overview 3.1 North America Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenues, 2015-2025F 3.2 North America Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenue Share, By Countries, 2018 & 2025F 3.3 North America Building Thermal Insulation Market - Industry Life Cycle 3.4 North America Building Thermal Insulation Market - Porter's Five Forces
4. North America Building Thermal Insulation Market Dynamics 4.1 Impact Analysis 4.2 Market Drivers 4.3 Market Restraints
5. North America Building Thermal Insulation Market Trends
6. United States Of America Building Thermal Insulation Market Overview 6.1 United States of America Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenues, 2015-2025F 6.2 United States of America Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenue Share, By Material, 2018 & 2025F 6.2.1 United States of America Plastic Foam Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenues, 2015 - 2025F 6.2.1.1 United States of America Plastic Foam Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenue Share, By Material, 2018 & 2025F 6.2.1.1.1 United States of America Expanded Polystyrene Foam (EPS) Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenues, 2015 - 2025F 6.2.1.1.2 United States of America Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS) Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenues, 2015 - 2025F 6.2.1.1.3 United States of America PUR & PIR Foam Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenues, 2015 - 2025F 6.2.1.1.4 United States of America Others Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenues, 2015 - 2025F 6.2.2 United States of America Wool Insulation Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenues, 2015 - 2025F 6.2.2.1 United States of America Wool Insulation Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenue Share, By Material, 2018 & 2025F 6.2.2.1.1 United States of America Glass Wool Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenues, 2015 - 2025F 6.2.2.1.2 United States of America Stone Wool Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenues, 2015 - 2025F 6.2.2.1.3 United States of America Others Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenues, 2015 - 2025F
7. United States of America Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenues, By Applications 7.1 United States of America Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenue Share, By Applications, 2018 & 2025F 7.1.1 United States of America Roof insulation Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenues, 2015 - 2025F 7.1.2 United States of America Wall insulation Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenues, 2015 - 2025F 7.1.3 United States of America Floor insulation Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenues, 2015 - 2025F
8. United States of America Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenues, By Building Types 8.1 United States of America Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenue Share, By Building Type, 2018 & 2025F 8.1.1 United States of America Residential Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenues, 2015 - 2025F 8.1.2 United States of America Commercial Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenues, 2015 - 2025F 8.1.3 United States of America Industrial Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenues, 2015 - 2025F
9. Canada Building Thermal Insulation Market Overview 9.1 Canada Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenues, 2015-2025F 9.2 Canada Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenue Share, By Material, 2018 & 2025F 9.2.1 Canada Plastic Foam Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenues, 2015 - 2025F 9.2.1.1 Canada Plastic Foam Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenue Share, By Material, 2018 & 2025F 9.2.1.1.1 Canada Expanded Polystyrene Foam (EPS) Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenues, 2015 - 2025F 9.2.1.1.2 Canada Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS) Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenues, 2015 - 2025F 9.2.1.1.3 Canada PUR & PIR Foam Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenues, 2015 - 2025F 9.2.1.1.4 Canada Others Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenues, 2015 - 2025F 9.2.2 Canada Wool Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenues, 2015 - 2025F 9.2.2.1 Canada Wool Insulation Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenue Share, By Material, 2018 & 2025F 9.2.2.1.1 Canada Glass Wool Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenues, 2015 - 2025F 9.2.2.1.2 Canada Stone Wool Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenues, 2015 - 2025F 9.2.2.1.3 Canada Others Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenues, 2015 - 2025F
10. Canada Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenues, By Applications 10.1 Canada Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenue Share, By Applications, 2018 & 2025F 10.1.1 Canada Roof insulation Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenues, 2015 - 2025F 10.1.2 Canada Wall insulation Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenues, 2015 - 2025F 10.1.3 Canada Floor insulation Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenues, 2015 - 2025F
11. Canada Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenues, By Building Types 11.1 Canada Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenue Share, By Building Type, 2018 & 2025F 11.1.1 Canada Residential Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenues, 2015 - 2025F 11.1.2 Canada Commercial Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenues, 2015 - 2025F 11.1.3 Canada Industrial Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenues, 2015 - 2025F
12. Rest of North America Building Thermal Insulation Market Overview 12.1 Rest of North America Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenues, 2015 - 2025F
13. North America Building Thermal Insulation Market Key Performance Indicators
14. North America Building Thermal Insulation Market Opportunity Assessment 14.1 North America Building Thermal Insulation Market Opportunity Assessment, By Countries, 2025F
15. North America Building Thermal Insulation Market Competitive Assessment 15.1 North America Building Thermal Insulation Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2019 15.2 North America Building Thermal Insulation Market Benchmarking, By Technical Parameters
16. Company Profiles 16.1 Atlas Roofing Corporation 16.2 BASF Corporation 16.3 Certainteed Corporation 16.4 Dow Building Solution 16.5 GAF Material Corporation 16.6 Huntsman International LLC 16.7 Johns Manville Corporation 16.8 Knauf Insulation Ltd. 16.9 Owens Corning Corporation 16.10 Rockwool International