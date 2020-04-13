18 mins ago
EIA Drilling Productivity Report – April 2020
360 Digital Closing Bell 4-13-2020
The 360 Digital Closing Bell Look Ahead– 4-13-2020
Russia Trumpets Oil Deal, Says It Will Establish a Price Floor and Save Millions of US Jobs
Exclusive 360 Energy Expert Network Video Interview: Ascent Energy Ventures -Looking at Energy Tech Wildcatting
Murphy Oil Corporation Chief Executive Officer Returns From Temporary Medical Leave

Occidental to Announce First Quarter Results Tuesday, May 5, 2020; Hold Conference Call Wednesday, May 6, 2020

 April 13, 2020 - 4:15 PM EDT
HOUSTON, April 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) will announce its first quarter 2020 financial results after close of market on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, and will hold a conference call to discuss results on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at 11 a.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Central.

The conference call may be accessed by calling 1-866-871-6512 (international callers dial 1-412-317-5417) or via webcast at oxy.com/investors. Participants may pre-register for the conference call at http://dpregister.com/10142083.

First quarter 2020 financial results will be available through the Investor Relations section of the company’s website. A recording of the webcast will be posted on the website within several hours after the call is completed.

About Occidental

Occidental is an international oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in the United States, Middle East and Latin America. We are the leading producer and largest acreage holder in the Permian Basin. Occidental is advancing a lower-carbon future with our subsidiary Oxy Low Carbon Ventures, which promotes innovative technologies that drive cost efficiencies and economically grow our business while reducing emissions. Occidental’s midstream and marketing segment provides flow assurance for our oil and gas segment, while maximizing the value of our products. OxyChem, our chemical subsidiary, is among the top three U.S. producers for the principal products it manufactures and markets. Occidental posts or provides links to important information on our website at oxy.com.

Melissa E. Schoeb
713-366-5615
[email protected]

Jeff Alvarez
713-215-7864
[email protected]

On the web: oxy.com

Source: GlobeNewswire (April 13, 2020 - 4:15 PM EDT)

