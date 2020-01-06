Occidental to slash Western Midstream interest below 50%

Reuters

Oil and gas producer Occidental Petroleum Corp said on Monday it would reduce its economic interest in pipeline operator Western Midstream Partners Lp to less than 50% in 2020.

Occidental said it had reached agreements with Western, acquired in 2019 as part of its $38 billion acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum Corp, enabling Western to operate on an independent basis.

Western Midstream is structured as a master limited partnership, a tax-efficient vehicle used by a number of U.S. pipeline firms. Occidental fully owns the general partner stake, which effectively controls Western Midstream, and around 55% of Western Midstream’s limited partner units.