Occidental to slash Western Midstream interest below 50%

in Acquisitions and Divestitures (A&D) / Closing Bell Story / Energy News   by

Reuters

Oil and gas producer Occidental Petroleum Corp said on Monday it would reduce its economic interest in pipeline operator Western Midstream Partners Lp to less than 50% in 2020.

Occidental to slash Western Midstream interest below 50%- oil and gas 360

Source: Reuters

Occidental said it had reached agreements with Western, acquired in 2019 as part of its $38 billion acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum Corp, enabling Western to operate on an independent basis.

Western Midstream is structured as a master limited partnership, a tax-efficient vehicle used by a number of U.S. pipeline firms. Occidental fully owns the general partner stake, which effectively controls Western Midstream, and around 55% of Western Midstream’s limited partner units.

Tags: , ,
Legal Notice