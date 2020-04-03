Offshore Decommissioning Market Analysis, 2017-2019 and Forecast to 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Offshore Decommissioning - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Offshore Decommissioning Market accounted for $5.93 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $10.72 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.
The decline in the production of crude oil, increasing figures of maturing oilfields, and aging offshore infrastructure are the factors driving market growth. However, high expenditure of decommissioning may hinder market growth.
By Removal, Complete Removal segment is likely to have a huge demand during the forecast period. Strict regulation for complete offshore platform removal to re-establish the marine life and seafloor to its pre-production environment is likely to drive this segment. Based on geography, Europe is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the fact that its North Sea offshore oilfields are & aging.
Some of the key players profiled in the Offshore Decommissioning Market include Schlumberger, Halliburton, John Wood Group, Royal Dutch Shell, Rever Offshore, Weatherford, Petrofac, Bhge, Aker Solutions, Saipem, Technipfmc, Subsea 7, Oceaneering, Ramboll, and DNV GL.
What the report offers:
-
Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
-
Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
-
Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027
-
Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
-
Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
-
Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
-
Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
-
Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
-
Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Emerging Markets
3.7 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Offshore Decommissioning Market, By Structure
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Substructure
5.3 Subsea Infrastructure
5.4 Topsides
6 Global Offshore Decommissioning Market, By Removal
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Leave in Place
6.3 Complete Removal
6.4 Partial Removal
7 Global Offshore Decommissioning Market, By Depth
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Deepwater
7.3 Shallow Water
8 Global Offshore Decommissioning Market, By Service
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Platform Removal
8.3 Platform Preparation
8.4 Conductor Removal
8.5 Project Management, Engineering, and Planning
8.6 Material Disposal
8.7 Mobilization & Demobilization of Derrick Barges
8.8 Pipeline & Power Cable Decommissioning
8.9 Site Clearance
8.10 Permitting & Regulatory Compliance
8.11 Well Plugging & Abandonment
9 Global Offshore Decommissioning Market, By Geography
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.2.1 US
9.2.2 Canada
9.2.3 Mexico
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 UK
9.3.3 Italy
9.3.4 France
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.6 Rest of Europe
9.4 Asia Pacific
9.4.1 Japan
9.4.2 China
9.4.3 India
9.4.4 Australia
9.4.5 New Zealand
9.4.6 South Korea
9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
9.5 South America
9.5.1 Argentina
9.5.2 Brazil
9.5.3 Chile
9.5.4 Rest of South America
9.6 Middle East & Africa
9.6.1 Saudi Arabia
9.6.2 UAE
9.6.3 Qatar
9.6.4 South Africa
9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
10 Key Developments
10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
10.3 New Product Launch
10.4 Expansions
10.5 Other Key Strategies
11 Company Profiling
11.1 Schlumberger
11.2 Halliburton
11.3 John Wood Group
11.4 Royal Dutch Shell
11.5 Rever Offshore
11.6 Weatherford
11.7 Petrofac
11.8 Bhge
11.9 Aker Solutions
11.10 Saipem
11.11 Technipfmc
11.12 Subsea 7
11.13 Oceaneering
11.14 Ramboll
11.15 DNV GL
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/95w7xb
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200403005303/en/
Copyright Business Wire 2020