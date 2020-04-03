Offshore Decommissioning Market Analysis, 2017-2019 and Forecast to 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The Global Offshore Decommissioning Market accounted for $5.93 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $10.72 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

The decline in the production of crude oil, increasing figures of maturing oilfields, and aging offshore infrastructure are the factors driving market growth. However, high expenditure of decommissioning may hinder market growth.

By Removal, Complete Removal segment is likely to have a huge demand during the forecast period. Strict regulation for complete offshore platform removal to re-establish the marine life and seafloor to its pre-production environment is likely to drive this segment. Based on geography, Europe is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the fact that its North Sea offshore oilfields are & aging.

Some of the key players profiled in the Offshore Decommissioning Market include Schlumberger, Halliburton, John Wood Group, Royal Dutch Shell, Rever Offshore, Weatherford, Petrofac, Bhge, Aker Solutions, Saipem, Technipfmc, Subsea 7, Oceaneering, Ramboll, and DNV GL.

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Emerging Markets

3.7 Futuristic Market Scenario

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Offshore Decommissioning Market, By Structure

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Substructure

5.3 Subsea Infrastructure

5.4 Topsides

6 Global Offshore Decommissioning Market, By Removal

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Leave in Place

6.3 Complete Removal

6.4 Partial Removal

7 Global Offshore Decommissioning Market, By Depth

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Deepwater

7.3 Shallow Water

8 Global Offshore Decommissioning Market, By Service

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Platform Removal

8.3 Platform Preparation

8.4 Conductor Removal

8.5 Project Management, Engineering, and Planning

8.6 Material Disposal

8.7 Mobilization & Demobilization of Derrick Barges

8.8 Pipeline & Power Cable Decommissioning

8.9 Site Clearance

8.10 Permitting & Regulatory Compliance

8.11 Well Plugging & Abandonment

9 Global Offshore Decommissioning Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies

11 Company Profiling

11.1 Schlumberger

11.2 Halliburton

11.3 John Wood Group

11.4 Royal Dutch Shell

11.5 Rever Offshore

11.6 Weatherford

11.7 Petrofac

11.8 Bhge

11.9 Aker Solutions

11.10 Saipem

11.11 Technipfmc

11.12 Subsea 7

11.13 Oceaneering

11.14 Ramboll

11.15 DNV GL

