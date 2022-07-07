44 seconds ago
Oil and gas production creates record tax revenue for State of Texas
1 hour ago
U.S. and allies discuss capping Russian oil prices to diminish war financing
2 hours ago
Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 60 Bcf
3 hours ago
U.S. crude oil inventories increase by 8.2 million barrels
3 hours ago
Oil up nearly $5 as tight supply outweighs recession fears
4 hours ago
Shell to build Europe’s ‘largest’ renewable hydrogen plant to help power Dutch refinery

Oil and gas production creates record tax revenue for State of Texas

in Closing Bell Story‎ / Crude Oil News / Economy / Energy News   by

World Oil

AUSTIN – Railroad Commission of Texas Chairman Wayne Christian applauds the Texas oil and gas industry following the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts’ announcement of record-breaking tax revenues from the industry.

 

Oil and gas production creates record tax revenue for State of Texas - oil and gas 360

Source: World Oil

“Despite President Biden’s delusional desire to transition away from fossil fuels, Comptroller Hegar’s announcement reinforces the fact that oil and gas literally fuels every facet of our lives from energy to food and beyond,” said Railroad Commission Chairman Wayne Christian. “In addition to paying record-breaking tax revenue which funds our schools, roads, first responders and more, Texas’ oil and gas industry is our economy’s lifeblood supporting roughly one-third of our state’s economy and paying an average salary of $130,000. Oil and gas production is also so much more than simply fueling our energy use and funding our government, it produces about 96% of everyday consumer items including electricity, gasoline, plastics, medicine and countless others.”

The Comptroller recently announced the oil and gas industry paid record-breaking taxes to the state.  In June, the oil production tax generated $679 million – up 87% from June 2021 and the highest monthly collection on record. For the same month, the natural gas production tax generated $439 million – up 176% from June 2021 and the highest monthly collection on record.

Tags: , , , , , ,
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.