Oil and gas production ETF paces for best quarter on record, but traders say it’s still a ‘show-me story’

Oil and gas stocks are defying the odds.

The SPDR S&P Oil and Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP) is having its best quarter on record, up over 102% since April 1 despite concerns about oversupply. That’s more than triple its second-biggest gain from June 2008, when it ran nearly 31%.

Some traders aren’t buying the recent run, however.

“Energy is still the most beaten-up sector in the S&P long term,” Todd Gordon, managing director at Ascent Wealth Partners, said Tuesday on CNBC’s “Trading Nation.”

The S&P 500 energy sector has fallen 23% year to date while the broader index is now down less than 1%. The XOP, which slid more than 7% on Tuesday, is down almost 30% for 2020.

“Is there a little bit of a catch-up possibility? Maybe,” Gordon said. “But if we look at the charts in XOP, it’s going to be a little bit of a show-me story.”

If the XOP were to break through the $80 level highlighted in blue, “then maybe we’ll get interested,” Gordon said. The ETF closed at $66.61 on Tuesday. “From a long-term perspective, though, we are bearish,” Gordon said. “On the supply side, you’re seeing an abundant supply of oil with rapid U.S. shale production. On the demand side, 70% of oil is consumed through transportation, so, with electronic vehicles coming online and ride-sharing, once Covid ends, we think that demand will go away.” One stock Gordon said his firm would consider buying under certain conditions was that of multinational oil producer Chevron, a top 10 holding in XOP. “We held Chevron. … We sold out of it in our portfolios at ascent in March,” Gordon said, citing the below chart.