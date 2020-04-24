3 hours ago
Historic plunge in oil to NEGATIVE $37, WTI!?!?
8 hours ago
360 Digital Closing Bell 4-24-2020
14 hours ago
The 360 Digital Closing Bell Look Back – 4-24-2020
15 hours ago
Exclusive 360 Energy Expert Network Video Interview: TenEx Technologies -Saving oilfield impact on the environment, and CapEx, is more than a requirement – It’s demanded.
15 hours ago
Natural Gas rebound poised for recovery before crude oil: Why the market has priced electricity and liquid fuel demand into commodity prices
16 hours ago
Azarga Uranium Well Positioned to Benefit from Nuclear Fuel Working Group Plans to Revive and Strengthen U.S. Uranium Mining Industry

Oil Crash 2020: 4 Top Oil-Stock Picks

in Press Releases   by
 April 24, 2020 - 3:44 PM EDT
Print Email Article Font Down Font Up Charts




Oil Crash 2020: 4 Top Oil-Stock Picks

Few industries have been harder-hit than the oil business this year. Oil prices have fallen more than 70% under crushing declines in oil demand. In the U.S., gasoline consumption has fallen to Vietnam-War-era levels, and crude prices have dropped to levels last seen in the 1990s. It's so bad that at one point this past week, U.S. crude oil prices actually went negative, as traders paid takers as much as $38 per barrel to take delivery of oil in May. That's right -- the "buyers" are going to get $38 per barrel, and the oil.

And it looks like it could be a long time before much of the industry can recover. Oil prices are only part of the problem; the bigger problem is a lack of storage for all the extra oil that's still being pumped by producers slow to respond to the collapse in demand.

Image source: Getty Images.

Continue reading


Source: Motley Fool (April 24, 2020 - 3:44 PM EDT)

News by QuoteMedia
www.quotemedia.com
Legal Notice