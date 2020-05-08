Oil heads for another weekly gain on demand hopes and shut-ins

CNBC

Oil prices rose on Friday and were on course for a second consecutive week of gains as more countries moved ahead with plans to relax economic and social lockdowns put in place to halt the coronavirus pandemic and as more output was shut in.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude gained 5%, or $1.18, to trade at $24.73 per barrel, while international benchmark Brent crude traded 2.9% higher at $30.32 per barrel.

Both contracts are heading for a second week of gains after the lows of April, when U.S. oil crashed below zero, with Brent advancing over 14% this week and WTI up more than 22%.

However, crude is still being pumped into storage, raising the prospect that any gains prompted by stronger demand will be capped.

“The market remains very oversupplied, but OPEC+ cuts and voluntary curtailments are helping and the modest beginnings of demand recovery could be imminent as lockdowns begin to ease,” said Jefferies equity analyst Jason Gammel.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies led by Russia, a group know as OPEC+, began implementing a deal on record supply cuts amounting to 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd) from the start of May.

North American oil companies are cutting production quicker than OPEC officials and industry analysts expected and are on track to withdraw about 1.7 million bpd of output by the end of June. The number of oil and gas rigs operating in the United States is expected to hit an all-time low this week – reflecting data going back 80 years.

Inventories