Oil majors wipe $80 billion off books as epidemic, energy transition bite

Reuters

LONDON – The world’s top energy companies have slashed the value of their oil and gas assets by around $80 billion (60.05 billion pounds) in recent months after revising lower the long-term outlook for fuel prices in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic and the energy transition.

Exxon Mobil, the largest U.S. oil company, announced on Monday it would write down the value of natural gas properties by $17 billion to $20 billion, its biggest ever impairment following the sharp drop in energy prices this year.

It follows similar steps by rivals including Royal Dutch Shell, BP and Chevron since late 2019.

Graphic: Downsizing