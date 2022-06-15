1 min ago
Oil prices slip ahead of expected U.S. interest rate hike
1 hour ago
Global oil demand set to rise 2% to new high in 2023, says IEA
2 hours ago
Biden tells oil companies in letter ‘well above normal’ refinery profit margins are ‘not acceptable’
2 hours ago
U.S. crude oil inventories increase by 2.0 million barrels
20 hours ago
API unveils ten-point policy plan to restore U.S. energy leadership, fuel economic recovery
21 hours ago
Oil prices inch lower as China COVID, recession worries outweigh tight supply

Oil prices slip ahead of expected U.S. interest rate hike

in Closing Bell Story‎ / Commodity Pricing / Crude Oil News / Energy News   by

CNBC

Oil prices dropped on Wednesday on worries over fuel demand ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting which is expected to see the central bank to hike rates by at least 75 basis points to combat inflation.

Oil prices slip ahead of expected U.S. interest rate hike- oil and gas 360

Source: CNBC

WTI crude futures fell 8 cents, or 0.1%, to $118.85 a barrel by 0008 GMT. Brent crude futures fell 26 cents, or 0.2%, to $120.91 a barrel.

Surging inflation has led investors and oil traders to brace for a big move by the Fed this week — what could be the largest U.S. interest rate hike in 28 years.

On the demand side, China’s latest Covid outbreak, traced to a 24-hour bar in Beijing, has raised fears of a new phase of lockdowns.

In its monthly report, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) stuck to its forecast that world oil demand will exceed pre-pandemic levels in 2022, but said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine — Moscow calls is actions a “special operation” — and developments related to the coronavirus pandemic pose a considerable risk.

The producers’ group sees demand growth slowing next year, OPEC delegates and industry sources told Reuters, as surging oil prices help drive up inflation and act as a drag on the global economy.

Still, offering some support to prices is tight supply, which has been aggravated by a drop in exports from Libya amid a political crisis that has hit output and ports.

Tags: , , , , , ,
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.