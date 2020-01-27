The trend was already clear in the results of Trafigura, which reports earlier than others due to a fiscal year ending in September. Trafigura said its oil unit delivered a record gross profit of $1.7 billion last year.

$1 Billion Year

Elsewhere executives also expect a stellar year, even as they caution that they haven’t yet audited their financial statements or decided on the final writedowns against 2019 results. The oil-trading unit of Glencore Plc., for example, enjoyed its best ever result, according to people familiar with the matter. One person said Glencore expects to report earnings before interest and taxes of more than $1 billion in oil trading.

At Gunvor, chief executive Torbjorn Tornqvist said 2019 was “up there among the best years ever” for the trading house, in part thanks to its expansion into LNG, super-cooled natural gas that can be transported by vessel. “We have a good year across the board.”

Vitol, the world’s largest independent oil trader, expects to report earnings near $2 billion, one of its best results, according to a person familiar with the matter. Mercuria also enjoyed a “very good year,” its chief executive said.

Inside Big Oil, it was also a trading bonanza. Although better known for their oil fields, refineries and pump stations, Shell, BP and Total also run in-house trading businesses that are larger than the better-known independent dealers. Shell alone trades the equivalent of 13 million barrels a day of oil, dwarfing the nearly 7.5 million barrels a day at Vitol.

For BP and Shell, 2019 was one of the best years ever in trading, making several billions dollars, according to two people familiar with the matter. Shell alone made at least $1 billion in fuel-oil trading linked to the IMO2020 changes.

The results came despite mounting legal and regulatory pressures on some of the biggest trading houses. Glencore is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice. Meanwhile, Vitol and Trafigura had their Geneva offices raided by Swiss prosecutors as part of a bribery investigation in Brazil. And Gunvor had to pay $95 million in Switzerland to settle a case that saw a former employee pay bribes to secure oil deals in the Republic of Congo and Ivory Coast.

 