31 seconds ago
Oilfield data startup Zeno plans to streamline fossil fuel asset valuation
1 hour ago
Big Oil to attend U.S. House climate disinformation hearing
1 hour ago
U.S. rig count decreased by 1 this week, at 542
2 hours ago
Oil inventory at Cushing crude hub nears critically low levels
3 hours ago
Schlumberger beats Q3 profit estimates as oilfield activity recovers
22 hours ago
Soaring energy prices increase tensions between Europe’s leaders

Oilfield data startup Zeno plans to streamline fossil fuel asset valuation

in Closing Bell Story‎ / Crude Oil News / Energy News / Tech Corner / Technology   by

World Oil

HOUSTON (Bloomberg) –An oil-data startup backed by Palantir Technologies Inc. co-founder Joe Lonsdale plans to help energy explorers, bankers and investors figure out how much crude and natural gas reserves trapped underground are really worth.

Oilfield data startup Zeno plans to streamline fossil fuel asset valuation-oil and gas 360

Source: World Oil

Zeno Technologies wants to replace the “patchwork of tools” oil executives and erstwhile investors currently rely on to do everything from assessing new discoveries to forecasting future cash flows from aging crude and gas fields, said Sealy Laidlaw, the Silicon Valley veteran who’s now chief executive officer of the Austin, Texas-based company.

Mid-sized energy producers are the firm’s initial target because “they know they need to be tech forward but they’re not able to take on teams of data scientists and the tech stack that goes along with that.”

Zeno’s platform also can be used to “deconstruct” asset models and valuations based on data would-be sellers disclose in so-called data rooms, where hard numbers on oilfields and other assets for sale are shown to suitors, Sealy said.

Laidlaw joined Zeno earlier this year from investment firm Valor Equity Partners in Chicago after previous stints at Radius Intelligence and Salesforce.com.

Zeno was founded in early 2020 with $5.5 million in seed money from Lonsdale’s 8VC, Echo Investment Capital and other unnamed investors.

Tags: , , , ,
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.