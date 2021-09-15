Oilfield Helping Hands launches new Haynesville chapter

World Oil

HOUSTON – Oilfield Helping Hands (OHH), a non-profit organization helping oilfield families in financial crisis due to no fault of their own, has opened a Haynesville Chapter, to include East Texas and Northwest Louisiana.

By opening an active chapter in the Haynesville geographic region, even more upstream oil industry employees will be able to meet the eligibility criteria for assistance from OHH.

A strong OHH Haynesville Chapter leadership team is in place, with Ashley Thomas serving as its inaugural president. Thomas said, “This new Chapter expands OHH’s reach into another oilfield-centric region, bringing our supportive spirit and financial assistance to a new group of people.

The Haynesville Chapter will utilize monthly networking events as well as fundraising occasions to grow and bring in new volunteers. The success of this grassroots effort to provide assistance to those in need depends upon the help of volunteers as well as monetary support from companies and individuals in the region.”

Gene Pate, OHH chairman of the board, said, “We are excited and grateful for the incredible leadership already being provided in our new Haynesville Chapter. They have a great team in place that is ready to get rolling! It is extremely fulfilling to see more and more people reached and touched by our mission of helping oilfield families in crisis through no fault of their own. This is made possible through a team of selfless volunteers stepping up in the Haynesville region and we encourage everyone to support their cause where they can.”

The Haynesville Chapter will cover the following counties and parishes:

Texas:

o Upshur

o Marion

o Smith

o Gregg

o Harrison

o Cherokee

o Rusk

o Panola

o Nacogdoches

o Shelby

o Angelina

o San Augustine

o Sabine

Louisiana:

o Caddo

o Bossier

o Webster

o Claiborne

o Lincoln

o Bienville

o Jackson

o De Soto

o Red River

o Sabine

o Natchitoches