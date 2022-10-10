Oilfield jobs increase, employment gains tapered, as sector reaches closer to pre-pandemic levels

World Oil

Employment in the U.S. oilfield services, and equipment sector rose by an estimated 2,566 jobs to 640,767 in September, according to preliminary data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) after adjustments to August numbers and analysis by the Energy Workforce & Technology Council (Energy Workforce). August adjusted number of 638,201 is down from the preliminary number of 648,914.

Gains in September make OFS employment the highest since September 2021 numbers, and still off the pre-pandemic mark in February 2020 of 706,528. Overall, U.S. employers added 263,000 jobs, continuing a slowdown in the job market. The participation rate also took a slight dip, dropping the overall unemployment rate from 3.7% to 3.5%.

“As the energy services sector continues to rebuild the workforce from pandemic losses, the September increases are encouraging in the face of lower job increases across the country,” said Energy Workforce & Technology Council CEO Leslie Beyer. “Our industry is at the forefront of new technology, innovation and deploying production process that are lowering emissions while continuing to meet the challenges of growing global demand. The industry is producing at almost pre-pandemic levels, with fewer employees and increased political hurdles. Further investments and a level regulatory landscape are needed to unleash the power of American energy, providing energy security for our nation and that of our allies while continuing to decrease global emissions and lowering energy costs.”

