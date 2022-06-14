OPEC keeps forecast for 2022 oil demand to exceed pre-pandemic levels, sees risks

Reuters

OPEC is stuck with its forecast that world oil demand will exceed pre-pandemic levels in 2022, although the producer group said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and developments around the coronavirus pandemic pose considerable risks.

In a monthly report released on Tuesday, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) maintained its forecast that world oil demand will grow by 3.36 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2022, extending the recovery from the 2020 recession. Will do

The Ukraine war sent oil briefly above $139 a barrel in March, the highest since 2008, easing inflationary pressures. The COVID-19 lockdown in China, where Beijing’s outbreak has prompted a massive resumption of testing, has curbed demand for oil.

“Looking ahead, current geopolitical developments and the uncertain roll-out of the pandemic towards the end of the second half of the year continue to pose considerable risks to the forecast recovery to pre-pandemic levels,” OPEC said in the report. “