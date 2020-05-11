27 mins ago
Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2020 Results
20 hours ago
Growth in India’s LNG imports will depend on completion of connecting pipelines
24 hours ago
COVID-19 disrupts global supply of critical minerals
1 day ago
Hydrogen’s time is now in post-pandemic world
1 day ago
Argentina’s plan to protect drilling by setting oil prices gains momentum
2 days ago
Sinopec Puts China’s Largest Petrochemical Port into Operation

Ormat Technologies Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

in Press Releases   by
 May 11, 2020 - 6:25 AM EDT
Print Email Article Font Down Font Up Charts

Ormat Technologies Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Operating Income Increased by 13.6% Driven by Strong Performance of Electricity Segment

RENO, Nev., May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ORA) today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Financial Results

($ millions, except per share amounts)Q1 2020
Q1 2019
Change (%) 
Revenues   
Electricity142.9 142.9 0.0 % 
Product47.4 52.1 (9.0)% 
Energy Storage & Management Services1.8 4.0 (53.9)% 
Total Revenues192.1 199.0 (3.5)% 
Gross Profit81.8 74.2 10.3 % 
Gross margin (%)   
Electricity50.0 % 45.7 %   
Product22.0 % 19.2 %   
Energy Storage & Management Services(5.6)% (30.2)%   
Gross margin (%)42.6 % 37.3%   
    
Operating income61.1 53.7 13.6% 
Net income attributable to the Company’s stockholders26.0 25.9   
Diluted EPS0.51 0.51   
Adjusted EBITDA1106.0 101.8 4.2% 

“In the first quarter, we achieved strong results, driven by the solid performance of our electricity segment, which benefits from our continuous efforts to streamline operations and optimize power generation,” commented Isaac Angel, Chief Executive Officer. “Our electricity segment gross margin improved by 350 basis points excluding the contribution of insurance claims, demonstrating our improved efficiency and greater profitability at the same revenue level. The world is currently facing a global health crisis and we are experiencing a dramatic volatile economic environment, the impact and duration of which is still uncertain. In the first quarter, we took prompt steps to secure the safety of our employees, to optimize our supply chain, and to enhance our liquidity position in order to support capital expenditures and growth plans. These efforts, together with the inherent stable and long term contracted portfolio of our electricity segment, have enabled us to ease the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic at this time. The planned leadership transition is progressing smoothly and according to plan. Assi Ginzburg joined our company May 10th as our new Chief Financial Officer, strengthening our management team.”

Doron Blachar, Ormat’s President, added, “The board has nominated Mr. Angel for election as a director at our annual general meeting later this year and, if elected, it is proposed that he will serve as Chairman of the board.”

Mr. Blachar continued, “In order to support our capital expenditures and growth, we increased and drew lines of credits and in April 2020, we raised an additional $64 million through the private issuance of bonds (series 3) and borrowed $50 million pursuant to a loan agreement with one of our existing lenders. The strong quarter, reinforces our confidence that Ormat is on the right path with a resilient business model, geographic and revenue diversity, and an excellent team.”

Mr. Blachar will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer on July 1, 2020.

Financial Highlights for the First Quarter of 2020

  • Total revenues of $192.1 million, down 3.5% compared to Q1 2019;

  • Electricity segment revenues of $142.9 million, unchanged compared to Q1 2019;

  • Electricity segment gross margin was 50.0% compared to 45.7% for Q1 2019;

  • Product segment revenues of $47.4 million, down 9.0% compared to Q1 2019;

  • Product segment backlog was approximately $96.5 million as of May 3, 2020;

  • Energy Storage & Management Services segment revenues of $1.8 million compared to $4.0 million in Q1 2019;

  • The Company recorded business interruption insurance income of $4.9 million related to the 2018 volcanic eruption in Hawaii, which reduced cost of revenues and general and administrative costs by $2.5 million and $2.4 million, respectively;

  • Total gross margin was 42.6%, compared to 37.3% in Q1 2019;

  • Operating income increased 13.6%

  • Net income was $29.9 million compared to $28.1 million in Q1 2019;

  • Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders was $26.0 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, compared to $25.9 million, or $0.51 per diluted share in Q1 2019;
     
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 increased 4.2% to $106.0 million, up from $101.8 million in Q1 2019; and
     
  • The Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share for the first quarter of 2020.

Recent Developments

  • In March 2020, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak of the COVID-19, a pandemic. We implemented significant measures both to comply with government requirements and to preserve the health and safety of our employees.  These measures include working remotely where possible and operating the separate shifts in the power plants, manufacturing facilities and other locations while trying to continue operations in close to full capacity in all locations. We did not experience a material impact on our results of operations during the first quarter.  This is in part due to long-term contracted nature and stability of our revenue streams in the electricity segment.  However, the extent to which COVID-19 may ultimately impact our business, operations, financial results and financial condition will depend on numerous evolving factors which are currently uncertain and cannot be predicted.

  • As of May 2020, we continue our efforts to reconstruct our Puna power plant. We drilled a successful production well that will enable us to start commercial operation of the power plant during the fourth quarter and, with additional field recovery work, we expect this will gradually increase to 29 MW by the end of the year, assuming all permits are received and transmission network upgrade is complete.

  • Ormat announced the commercial operation of the Rabbit Hill Battery Energy Storage System facility providing ancillary services and energy optimization to the wholesale markets managed by the Electricity Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT). The facility is located in the City of Georgetown, Texas, and it is sized to provide approximately 10 MW of fast responding capacity to the ERCOT market.

2020 Guidance

Mr. Angel added, “We are updating our expectations for full-year 2020 due to uncertainty around COVID-19 duration and implications as well as due to the recent update in Puna. We expect total revenues of between $710 million and $740 million with electricity segment revenues between $550 million and $570 million. We continue to expect product segment revenues of between $140 million and $150 million. Revenues from energy storage and demand response activity expected to be between $15 million and $20 million. We are also updating 2020 Adjusted EBITDA that is expected to be between $400 million and $415 million for the full year. We expect annual Adjusted EBITDA attributable to minority interest to be approximately $26 million.”

The Company provides a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure for the three months ended March 31, 2020. However, the Company is unable to provide a reconciliation for its Adjusted EBITDA guidance range due to high variability and complexity with respect to estimating forward looking amounts for impairments and disposition and acquisition of business interests, income taxes expense, and other non-cash expenses and adjusting items that are excluded from the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA.

First Quarter 2020 Financial Results (Comparing the Quarter Ended March 31, 2020 to the Quarter Ended March 31, 2019)

Total revenues for the quarter were $192.1 million, down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Electricity segment revenues of $142.9 million were unchanged compared to last year. Product segment revenues decreased 9.0% to $47.4 million, down from $52.1 million in the same quarter last year due to projects in Turkey and U.S., which were completed in 2019. Energy Storage and Management Services segment revenues were $1.8 million compared to $4.0 million in the same quarter last year. The decrease was mainly driven by revenues from a one-time EPC project in the first quarter of 2019.

The Company recorded $4.9 million of business interruption insurance income related to the 2018 volcanic eruption, which disrupted operations at Ormat’s Puna plant. Consistent with generally accepted accounting practices, $2.5 million was allocated to offset costs of revenue at Puna and the remaining $2.4 million was allocated to reduce general and administrative expenses.

General and administrative expenses were $14.4 million, or 7.5% of total revenues, compared to $15.7 million, or 7.9% of total revenues. The decrease was primarily attributable to business interruption insurance income.

Net income attributable to the Company’s stockholders was $26.0 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, compared to $25.9 million, or $0.51 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA1 was $106.0 million compared to $101.8 million last year.

Dividend

On May 8, 2020, the Company’s Board of Directors declared, approved and authorized payment of a quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share pursuant to the Company’s dividend policy. The dividend will be paid on June 2, 2020 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 21, 2020.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

Ormat will host a conference call to discuss its financial results and other matters discussed in this press release on Monday, May 11, at 10 a.m. ET. The call will be available as a live, listen-only webcast at investor.ormat.com. During the webcast, management will refer to slides that will be posted on the website. The slides and accompanying webcast can be accessed through the News & Events in the Investor Relations section of Ormat’s website.

An archive of the webcast will be available approximately 60 minutes after the conclusion of the live call.

Investors may access the call by dialing: 
  
Participant dial in (toll free):1-877-511-6790
Participant international dial-in:1-412-902-4141
  
Conference replay 
  
US Toll Free:1-877-344-7529
International Toll:1-412-317-0088
Replay Access Code:10142576

About Ormat Technologies

With over five decades of experience, Ormat Technologies, Inc. is a leading geothermal company and the only vertically integrated company engaged in geothermal and recovered energy generation (“REG”), with the objective of becoming a leading global provider of renewable energy. The Company owns, operates, designs, manufactures and sells geothermal and REG power plants primarily based on the Ormat Energy Converter – a power generation unit that converts low-, medium- and high-temperature heat into electricity. With 63 U.S. patents, Ormat’s power solutions have been refined and perfected under the most grueling environmental conditions. Ormat has 578 employees in the United States and 830 overseas. Ormat’s flexible, modular solutions for geothermal power and REG are ideal for vast range of resource characteristics. The Company has engineered, manufactured and constructed power plants, which it currently owns or has installed to utilities and developers worldwide, totaling over 3,000 MW of gross capacity. Ormat’s current 914 MW generating portfolio is spread globally in the U.S., Kenya, Guatemala, Indonesia, Honduras, and Guadeloupe. Ormat expanded its operations to provide energy storage and energy management solutions, by leveraging its core capabilities and global presence as well as through its Viridity Energy Solutions Inc. subsidiary.

Ormat’s Safe Harbor Statement

Information provided in this press release may contain statements relating to current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about future events that are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally relate to Ormat's plans, objectives and expectations for future operations and are based upon its management's current estimates and projections of future results or trends. Actual future results may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties.

For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, see "Risk Factors" as described in Ormat’s Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 2, 2020 and from time to time, in Ormat’s quarterly reports on Form 10-Q that are filed with the SEC.

These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Ormat Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations
For the Three - Month Period Ended March 31, 2020 and 2019
(Unaudited)

 Three Months Ended March 31,
 2020 2019
 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Revenues:   
Electricity142,856    142,908   
Product47,411    52,128   
Energy storage and management services1,846    4,002   
Total revenues192,113    199,038   
Cost of revenues:   
Electricity71,368    77,543   
Product36,978    42,106   
Energy storage and management services1,949    5,210   
Total cost of revenues110,295    124,859   
Gross profit81,818    74,179   
Operating expenses:   
Research and development expenses1,619    900   
Selling and marketing expenses4,794    3,865   
General and administrative expenses14,348    15,689   
Operating income61,057    53,725   
Other income (expense):   
Interest income402    293   
Interest expense, net(17,273)  (21,223) 
Derivatives and foreign currency transaction gains (losses)393    472   
Income attributable to sale of tax benefits4,132    7,764   
Other non-operating income (expense), net78    91   
Income from operations before income tax and equity in earnings (losses) of investees48,789    41,122   
Income tax (provision) benefit(18,148)  (14,039) 
Equity in earnings (losses) of investees, net(735)  1,047   
Net income.29,906    28,130   
Discontinued operations:   
Net income29,906    28,130   
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest(3,873)  (2,184) 
Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders26,033    25,946   
Earnings per share attributable to the Company's stockholders:   
Basic:   
Net income0.51    0.51   
Diluted:   
Net income0.51    0.51   
Weighted average number of shares used in computation of earnings per share attributable to the Company's stockholders:   
    Basic51,036    50,709   
    Diluted51,526    51,012   
        

Ormat Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet
For the Periods Ended March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019
(Unaudited)

 March 31, 2020 December 31,
2019
ASSETS
Current assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents231,149  71,173 
Restricted cash and cash equivalents 88,627  81,937 
Receivables:   
Trade 168,924  154,525 
Other27,718  22,048 
Inventories34,107  34,949 
Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts22,305  38,365 
Prepaid expenses and other11,456  12,667 
Total current assets584,286  415,664 
Investment in unconsolidated companies76,008  81,140 
Deposits and other37,734  38,284 
Deferred income taxes118,682  129,510 
Property, plant and equipment, net1,981,086  1,971,415 
Construction-in-process 413,789  376,555 
Operating leases right of use17,611  17405 
Finance leases right of use14,149  14161 
Intangible assets, net182,305  186,220 
Goodwill19,963  20,140 
Total assets3,445,613  3,250,494 
    
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:   
Accounts payable and accrued expenses140,867  141,857 
Short term revolving credit lines with banks (full recourse)270,500  40,550 
Commercial paper8,275  50,000 
Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts5,937  2,755 
Current portion of long-term debt:   
Senior secured notes24,617  24,473 
Other loans34,408  34,458 
Full recourse76,572  76,572 
Operating lease liabilities2,974  2,743 
Finance lease liabilities3,169  3,068 
Total current liabilities567,319  376,476 
Long-term debt, net of current portion:   
Limited and non-recourse:   
Senior secured notes331,077  339,336 
Other loans309,588  317,395 
  Full recourse:   
Senior unsecured bonds286,505  286,453 
Other loans 68,789  68,747 
Operating lease liabilities14,035  14,008 
Finance lease liabilities11,230  11,209 
Liability associated with sale of tax benefits121,627  123,468 
Deferred income taxes100,969  97,126 
Liability for unrecognized tax benefits14,560  14,643 
Liabilities for severance pay18,208  18,751 
Asset retirement obligation50,786  50,183 
Other long-term liabilities7,867  8,039 
Total liabilities1,902,560  1,725,834 
      
      
Redeemable noncontrolling interest9,402  9,250 
    
Equity:   
The Company's stockholders' equity:   
Common stock51  51 
Additional paid-in capital915,139  913,150 
Retained earnings507,537  487,873 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)(13,662)  (8,654) 
Total stockholders' equity attributable to Company's stockholders1,409,065  1,392,420 
Noncontrolling interest124,586  122,990 
Total equity1,533,651  1,515,410 
Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and equity3,445,613  3,250,494 
      

Ormat Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
For the Three- Month Period Ended March 31, 2020 and 2019
(Unaudited)

We calculate EBITDA as net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted for (i) termination fees, (ii) impairment of long-lived assets, (iii) write-off of unsuccessful exploration activities, (iv) any mark-to-market gains or losses from accounting for derivatives, (v) merger and acquisition transaction costs, (vi) stock-based compensation, (vii) gain or loss from extinguishment of liabilities, (viii) gain or loss on sale of subsidiary and property, plant and equipment and (ix) other unusual or non-recurring items. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measurements of financial performance or liquidity under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or U.S. GAAP, and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities or as a measure of liquidity or an alternative to net earnings as indicators of our operating performance or any other measures of performance derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We use EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a performance metric because it is a metric used by our Board of Directors and senior management in evaluating our financial performance. However, other companies in our industry may calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do.

The following table reconciles net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three -month period ended March 31, 2020 and 2019.

 Three Months Ended March 31,
 20202019
 (Dollars in thousands)
Net income29,906  28,130  
Adjusted for:  
Interest expense, net (including amortization of deferred financing costs)16,871  20,930  
Income tax provision (benefit)18,148  14,039  
Adjustment to investment in an unconsolidated company: our proportionate share in interest expense, tax and depreciation and amortization in Sarulla2,677  2,661  
Depreciation and amortization35,288  34,866  
EBITDA102,890  100,626  
Mark-to-market gains or losses from accounting for derivative(561) (1,209) 
Stock-based compensation1,989  2,360  
Merger and acquisition transaction costs540    
Settlement expenses1,188    
Adjusted EBITDA106,046  101,777  
       

_______________________

1 Reconciliation is set forth below in this release

Ormat Technologies Contact:
Smadar Lavi
VP Corporate Finance and Head of Investor Relations
775-356-9029 (ext. 65726)
[email protected]		 Investor Relations Agency Contact:
Rob Fink
FNK IR
646-415-8972
[email protected]

Primary Logo


Source: GlobeNewswire (May 11, 2020 - 6:25 AM EDT)

News by QuoteMedia
www.quotemedia.com
Legal Notice