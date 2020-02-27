Oroco Board Approves Altamura Acquisition

VANCOUVER, Feb. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - Oroco Resource Corp. (TSX-V: OCO) ("Oroco" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its February 13, 2020 news release, the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") has approved the exercise of the Company's option to acquire 100% ownership of Altamura Copper Corp. ("Altamura"). The closing of the transaction will occur on March 2, 2020. In consideration for the acquisition of Altamura, the Company will issue 39,800,000 shares of the Company to Altamura shareholders.

For further information about the Option Agreement, the parties to it and the Santo Tomas Project, please refer to the Company's management information circular dated November 19, 2019 and the Company's news releases dated October 9, 2018, September 9, 2019, December 20, 2019, and January 9, 2020, which are available under its profile on SEDAR.

The Company is also pleased to announce that the Board has confirmed the appointment of Mr. Ian Graham as President of the Company effective March 1, 2020, and has also appointed Mr. Graham as a director of the Company, effective immediately.

Mr. Graham is an accomplished mining professional with over 20 years of experience in the development and exploration of mineral deposits, mostly gained with major mining companies Rio Tinto and Anglo American, including as Chief Geologist with the Project Generation Group at Rio Tinto. Mr. Graham has been involved with evaluation and pre-development work on several projects in Canada and abroad, including Resolution Copper (Arizona, USA), Diavik Diamond Mine (Northwest Territories, Canada), Eagle Nickel (Michigan, USA), Lakeview Nickel (Minnesota, USA) and Bunder Diamonds (India).

ABOUT OROCO:

Upon closing the Altamura transaction, the Company will hold a net 56.7% interest in the collective 1,172.9 ha core concessions of the Santo Tomás Project in NW Mexico, and may increase that majority interest up to 81.0% with project investment of up to CAD$30 million. The Company currently holds a 77.5% interest in 7,807.9 ha of mineral concessions surrounding and adjacent to the core concessions (a total project size of 22,192 acres). The Project is situated within the Santo Tomas District, which extends from Santo Tomas up to the Jinchuan Group's Bahuerachi project, approximately 14 km to the north-east. Santo Tomás hosts a significant copper porphyry deposit defined by prior exploration spanning the period from 1968 to 1994. During that time, the property was tested by over 100 diamond drill and reverse circulation drill holes, totaling approximately 30,000 meters. Based on data generated by these drill programs, a resource estimate for the project was calculated by Mintec, Inc., and metallurgical test work was conducted by Mountain States Research and Development, Inc. In 1994, a Prefeasibility Study was completed by Bateman Engineering Inc.

The Santo Tomas Project is located within 160km of the Pacific deep-water port at Topolobampo, and is serviced via highway and proximal rail (and parallel corridors of trunk grid power lines and natural gas) through the city of Los Mochis to the northern city of Choix. The property is reached by a 32 km access road originally built to service the El Sauzal Mine of Goldcorp in Chihuahua State. The reader is directed to the Company's recent August, 2019 Technical Report filed on SEDAR.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein, including without limitation, statements relating to future events or achievements of the Company, are forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated or implied in such statements. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these matters. Oroco does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements should they change, except as required by law. Readers are also cautioned that this news release includes reference to certain historical reports and studies that are cited in the Report.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oroco-board-approves-altamura-acquisition-301012184.html

SOURCE Oroco Resource Corp.

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2020/27/c3536.html