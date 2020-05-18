Oryx Launches Binding Open Season Related to a Proposed Expansion of the Oryx Delaware Oil Transport Pipeline System

Oryx Delaware Oil Transport LLC (ODOT) announced today the launch of a binding open season to obtain volume commitments to support a proposed expansion of a portion of ODOT’s pipeline system. Specifically, the company is proposing an expansion of capacity on the ODOT system from ODOT’s Crane Station in Crane, Texas to the destination point at Gray Oak Pipeline, LLC’s Crane Station, also in Crane, Texas (Expansion). The Open Season begins at 8:00 a.m. CDT today, May 18, 2020 and is scheduled to end at 5:00 p.m. CDT on June 17, 2020.

Open Season Information

The open season process provides potential shippers the opportunity to obtain firm capacity on the Expansion by making volume commitments to ODOT during the binding open season timeframe. Shippers that elect to execute a transportation services agreement and make volume commitments on the Expansion during the binding open season will receive firm capacity rights up to an amount equal to each shipper’s elected volume commitment.

A copy of the Open Season Notice, which provides a high-level summary of the key terms set forth in the transportation services contracts can be found at Oryx’s website http://www.oryxmidstream.com/customer-center. Copies of the Open Season procedures and the transportation services contract will be available to interested shippers upon the execution of a confidentiality agreement. Requests should be directed to Will Abney via phone at (432) 253-0135 or via email at [email protected]. All binding commitments must be received by 5:00 p.m. CDT on June 17, 2020.

About Oryx Midstream Services

Midland-based Oryx Midstream is the largest privately held midstream crude operator in the Permian Basin. The company owns and operates a crude oil gathering and transportation system underpinned by nearly one million acres under long-term dedications from more than 30 customers. The system’s 2.9 million barrels of storage and approximately 1,550 miles of in-service pipeline span ten counties in Texas and two in New Mexico. Oryx provides producers with solutions and flexibility through a full suite of midstream services. For more information, please visit www.oryxmidstream.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200518005186/en/

Copyright Business Wire 2020