Outlook into the Worldwide Flow Meters Market by Product, Application, Region and Segment Forecasts to 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Flow Meters Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Application (Water & Wastewater, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Power Generation, Pulp & Paper, Food & Beverage), By Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global flow meter market size is estimated to reach USD 12.3 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period according to this report.

The penetration of IoT has helped the evolution of smart flow rate measurement solutions, leading to an increased demand for intelligent flow meters. The adoption of flow meters is expected to increase as rapid urbanization triggers the need for better water and wastewater management.

The market has been segmented on the basis of product, application, and region. Based on product, the market has been classified into Differential Pressure (DP), Pressure Displacement (PD), magnetic, ultrasonic, Coriolis, turbine, vortex, and others (variable area, multiphase, thermal, and others). The magnetic segment accounted for the largest share of the global flow meters market in 2019. However, the ultrasonic and Coriolis segments are expected to grow at the highest rate over the forecast period owing to the advancements in technology that have made ultrasonic and Coriolis flow meters more reliable and accurate than their counterparts.

Apart from the analysis of the global market for flow meters, the report analyzes the facts and key industry trends prevailing in custody transfer application, which is one of the prominent applications of flow meters in the oil and gas sector. The report also highlights how the unstable dynamics of the oil and gas sector would affect the adoption of flow meters worldwide.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Water and wastewater is likely to dominate the application segment through the forecast period owing to the increasing initiatives taken by several governments for water and wastewater management

Businesses in Middle Eastern countries such as Iran, Iraq, and Syria are highly vulnerable to political instability. Businesses in other Middle Eastern countries such as UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Qatar focus on expanding their presence by establishing friendly relations with eminent manufacturers in Western countries

One of the key factors supporting the product demand over the forecast period is the integration of IoT in flow meters, which has led to the introduction of smart flow rate measurement solutions

Custody transfer application in the oil and gas sector is one of the key applications creating lucrative opportunities for ultrasonic and Coriolis flow meters

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period owing to substantial demand and adoption of flow meters in various application sectors, particularly in China, India, and Southeast Asian countries

Key Topics Covered:

1. Methodology and Scope

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Flow Meters Market Dynamics

3.1.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.1.1.1 Growing penetration of advanced flow meters in the oil & gas sector and water & wastewater management

3.1.1.2 Growing adoption of smart and intelligent flow meters in high-end application sectors

3.1.1.3 Penetration of IoT in flow rate measurement solutions

3.1.2 Market restraint analysis

3.1.2.1 High initial investment associated with smart flow rate measurement solutions

3.1.3 Market Opportunity analysis

3.1.3.1 Increasing adoption of flow rate measurement solutions across process automation applications in Asia Pacific region

3.1.4 Market Challenge analysis

3.1.4.1 Technological advancement leading to the evolution of alternative solutions to flow meters

3.2 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Flow Meters Market - Key Company Analysis, 2019

3.4 List of Industry Player involved in Flow Meters Market

3.5 Flow Meters - Value Chain Analysis

3.6 Flow Meters Market Analysis - Porter's

3.7 Flow Meters Market Analysis - PEST

4. Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Flow Meters Market: Product Movement Analysis

4.1.1 Differential Pressure

4.1.2 Positive Displacement

4.1.3 Magnetic

4.1.4 Ultrasonic

4.1.5 Coriolis

4.1.6 Turbine

4.1.7 Vortex

4.1.8 Others

5. Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Flow Meters Market: Application Movement Analysis

5.1.1 Water & Wastewater

5.1.2 Oil & Gas

5.1.3 Chemicals

5.1.4 Power Generation

5.1.5 Pulp & Paper

5.1.6 Food & Beverage

5.1.7 Others

6. Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Flow Meters Market Share By Region, 2019 & 2027

6.2 North America

6.3 Europe

6.4 Asia Pacific

6.5 South America

6.6 Middle East and Africa (MEA)

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 ABB

7.1.1 Company Overview

7.1.2 Financial Performance

7.1.3 Product Benchmarking

7.1.4 Recent Developments

7.2 Emerson Electric Co.

7.3 em-tec GmbH

7.4 Endress+Hauser Management AG

7.5 General Electric

7.6 Hitachi, Ltd.

7.7 Honeywell International, Inc.

7.8 Hntzsch GmbH

7.9 KROHNE Messtechnik GmbH

7.10 Siemens

7.11 VSE Volumentechnik GmbH

7.12 Yokogawa Electric Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z2r7tp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200316005460/en/

Copyright Business Wire 2020