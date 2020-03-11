March 10, 2020 - 6:05 PM EDT close Email this News Article Your Name Your Email Friend's Name Friend's Email Receive Copy: yes



Pampa Energía Announces Results for the fiscal year and quarter ended on December 31, 2019 BUENOS AIRES, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE: PAM; Buenos Aires Stock Exchange: PAMP), the largest independent energy integrated company in Argentina, with active participation in the country's electricity and gas value chain, announces the results for the fiscal year and quarter ended on December 31, 2019. The Company adopted the US Dollar as functional currency ('FC US$') for the reporting of its financial information, effective as from January 1, 2019. However, the information of the comparative periods is reported in local and constant currency ('L&CC') as of December 31, 2018, which are shown in US$ converted by closing nominal exchange rate ('FX'). Moreover, Edenor, Transener, OldelVal, Refinor and TGS continue recording their operations under L&CC, therefore their figures are adjusted by inflation (for further information, see section 2 of this Earnings Release or footnote 3 of Pampa's financial statements ('FS')). For the convenience of the reader, it is shown as supplementary information for each segment's quarterly comparative period the figures recorded in local currency and nominal terms ('L&NC') expressed in US$ at average FX, except for the distribution segment and subsidiaries under L&CC, which comparative quarter's figures are shown in L&CC as of December 31, 2019 and expressed in US$ at closing FX. Main Results for the Fiscal Year 2019 Consolidated net revenues of US$2,836 million1, 3% lower than the US$2,920 million recorded in the fiscal year 2018, due to decreases of 15% in oil and gas, 5% in petrochemicals, 44% in holding and others, and higher eliminations due to intersegment sales of US$205 million, partially offset by increases of 35% in power generation and 1% in electricity distribution. Power Generation of 15,582 GWh from 15 power plants 2

from 15 power plants Electricity sales of 19,974 GWh to 3.1 million end-users

to 3.1 million end-users Production of 48.2 thousand barrels of oil equivalent ('boe') per day of hydrocarbons

Sales of 343 thousand tons of petrochemical products Consolidated adjusted EBITDA3 for continuing operations of US$915 million, 9% lower than the US$1,001 million for 2018, mainly due to decreases of 31% in electricity distribution, 34% in oil and gas, and 15% in holding and others, partially offset by increases of 20% in power generation, US$29 million in petrochemicals and higher intersegment eliminations of US$1 million. Consolidated gain attributable to the owners of the Company of US$692 million, US$468 million higher than the US$224 million gain in 2018, mainly due to the on-time non-cash gain for the settlement of Edenor's regulatory liabilities and lower accrual of losses from FX difference as a result of change to FC US$, partially offset by decrease at operating margins in electricity distribution and oil and gas. Main Results for the Fourth Quarter 2019 ('Q4 19')4 Consolidated net revenues of US$702 million, a 10% higher than the US$640 million recorded for the fourth quarter 2018 ('Q4 18'), explained by increases of 2% in power generation and 37% in electricity distribution, partially offset by decreases of 22% in oil and gas, 2% in petrochemicals, 45% in holding and others, and higher eliminations due to intersegment sales (US$10 million). Power Generation of 3,805 GWh from 15 power plants

from 15 power plants Electricity sales of 4,745 GWh to 3.1 million end-users

to 3.1 million end-users Production of 47.7 thousand boe per day of hydrocarbons

Sales of 91 thousand tons of petrochemical products Consolidated adjusted EBITDA for continuing operations of US$170 million, 3% higher compared to the US$165 million reached at Q4 18, due to increases of 9% in power generation, US$8 million in electricity distribution, lower losses of US$18 million in petrochemicals and higher intersegment eliminations for US$2 million, partially offset by decreases of 56% in oil and gas and 11% in holding and others. Consolidated gain attributable to the owners of the Company of US$9 million, US$280 million lower than the gain of US$289 million in Q4 18, mainly due to lower RECPAM recorded, due to the passive net monetary position allocated to the electricity distribution segment, lower gains from the participation in joint businesses and affiliates, and a higher loss from impairment of fixed assets. Consolidated Balance Sheet As of December 31, 2019 and 2018, in millions)

Figures in million

FC US$ as of 12.31.2019

L&CC as of 12.31.2018

AR$ US$ FX 59.89

AR$ US$ FX 37.7 ASSETS











Property, plant and equipment

210,056 3,507

125,005 3,316 Intangible assets

9,068 151

6,080 161 Right-of-use assets

930 16

- - Deferred tax assets

1,702 28

80 2 Investments in joint ventures and associates

30,638 511

15,333 407 Financial assets at amortized cost

1,048 18

- - Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss

671 11

422 11 Other assets

45 1

33 1 Trade and other receivables

4,711 79

9,521 253 Total non-current assets

258,869 4,322

156,474 4,151 Inventories

9,175 153

5,169 137 Financial assets at amortized cost

3,224 54

1,330 35 Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss

21,867 365

15,273 405 Derivative financial instruments

214 4

3 - Trade and other receivables

33,583 561

26,489 703 Cash and cash equivalents

13,496 225

9,097 241 Total current assets

81,559 1,362

57,361 1,521













Total assets

340,428 5,684

213,835 5,672













EQUITY











Share capital

1,677 46

1,874 50 Share capital adjustment

9,826 260

9,826 260 Share premium

19,570 510

18,499 491 Treasury shares

71 1

25 - Treasury shares adjustment

27 1

134 4 Treasury shares cost

(2,527) (44)

(1,490) (39) Legal reserve

1,753 42

904 24 Voluntary reserve

17,727 422

7,355 195 Other reserves

(771) (18)

(483) (13) Retained earnings

51,844 726

15,193 403 Other comprehensive income

15,668 (29)

(314) (9) Equity attributable to owners of the parent

114,865 1,917

51,523 1,366 Non-controlling interest

29,397 492

16,160 429 Total equity

144,262 2,409

67,683 1,795













LIABILITIES











Investments in joint ventures and associates

265 4

153 4 Provisions

8,703 145

5,499 146 Income tax and minimum notional income tax provision

590 10

1,034 27 Deferred revenue

270 5

275 7 Taxes payables

263 4

542 14 Deferred tax liabilities

22,068 368

15,354 407 Defined benefit plans

1,606 27

1,175 31 Salaries and social security payable

241 4

163 4 Borrowings

105,629 1,764

69,189 1,835 Trade and other payables

5,419 90

8,162 220 Total non-current liabilities

145,054 2,421

101,546 2,695 Provisions

1,206 20

871 23 Deferred revenue

5 -

5 - Income tax and minimum notional income tax provision

3,154 53

1,084 29 Taxes payables

4,316 72

2,052 54 Defined benefit plans

230 4

162 4 Salaries and social security payable

3,834 65

2,726 72 Derivative financial instruments

204 3

49 1 Borrowings

10,974 183

12,901 342 Trade and other payables

27,189 454

24,756 657 Total current liabilities

51,112 854

44,606 1,182













Total liabilities

196,166 3,275

146,152 3,877













Total liabilities and equity

340,428 5,684

213,835 5,672













Consolidated Income Statement (For the fiscal year and quarter ended on December 31, 2019 and 2018, in millions)





























Fiscal Year

Fourth Quarter Figures in million

2019*

2018†

2019*

2018†



AR$ US$

AR$ US$

AR$ US$

AR$ US$ Sales revenue

154,642 2,836

110,080 2,920

44,603 702

24,147 640 Cost of sales

(112,433) (2,032)

(74,161) (1,967)

(34,631) (551)

(18,321) (486)

























Gross profit

42,209 804

35,919 953

9,972 151

5,826 154

























Selling expenses

(8,645) (148)

(6,451) (171)

(2,860) (44)

(1,839) (49) Administrative expenses

(9,179) (174)

(7,751) (206)

(3,293) (53)

(2,238) (60) Exploration expenses

(463) (9)

(45) (1)

(308) (5)

(33) (1) Other operating income

2,088 40

6,842 181

731 13

763 20 Other operating expenses

(4,617) (86)

(7,526) (200)

(1,428) (22)

(1,687) (45) Impairment of PPE and intangible assets

(3,713) (62)

(1,195) (32)

(3,713) (62)

(1,195) (32) Results for participation in joint businesses and associates

5,855 101

4,464 118

2,426 39

3,959 105 Results from sale of equity share in companies

- -

1,052 28

- -

1,052 28 Agreement from regularization of liabilities

17,095 285

- -

1,799 19

- -

























Operating income

40,630 751

25,309 670

3,326 36

4,608 120

























RECPAM

11,186 187

23,696 629

2,672 39

6,479 172 Financial income

4,483 96

3,751 99

824 13

1,395 37 Financial costs

(15,759) (299)

(11,944) (316)

(5,090) (80)

(3,715) (98) Other financial results

4,891 113

(32,365) (858)

2,925 57

3,322 90 Financial results, net

4,801 97

(16,862) (446)

1,331 29

7,481 201

























Profit before tax

45,431 848

8,447 224

4,657 65

12,089 321

























Income tax

(6,124) (48)

(658) (17)

(3,296) (55)

(1,499) (40)

























Net income for continuing operations

39,307 800

7,789 207

1,361 10

10,590 281

























Net income from discontinued operations

- -

3,019 80

- -

(2) (0)

























Net income for the period

39,307 800

10,808 287

1,361 10

10,588 281 Attributable to the owners of the Company

33,012 692

8,435 224

1,149 9

10,903 289 Continuing operations

33,012 692

5,506 146

1,149 9

10,905 289 Discontinued operations

- -

2,929 78

- -

(2) (0) Attributable to the non-controlling interests

6,295 108

2,373 63

212 1

(315) (8)

























Net income per share attributable to the shareholders

18.35 0.38

4.31 0.11

0.68 0.01

5.73 0.15 From continuing operations

18.35 0.38

2.81 0.07

0.68 0.01

5.74 0.15 From discontinued operations

- -

1.50 0.04

- -

(0.00) -

























Net income per share attributable to the shareholders

458.76 9.62

107.65 2.86

17.00 0.13

143.37 3.80 From continuing operations

458.76 9.62

70.27 1.87

17.00 0.13

143.40 3.80 From discontinued operations

- -

37.38 0.99

- -

(0.03) - Note: * FC US$ was adopted on April 1, 2019, effective as from January 1, 2019 for Pampa Energía stand-alone and generation subsidiaries Los Nihuiles hydroelectric power plant ('HINISA'), Diamante hydroelectric power plant ('HIDISA') and Piedra Buena thermal power plant ('CPB'), as well as affiliates Greenwind and CTBSA, among others. The 2019 and Q4 19 results are disclosed in AR$ converted at transactional FX.

L&CC applies as from July 1, 2018 retrospectively and prospectively for subsidiaries Edenor (electricity distribution segment), OldeVal (oil and gas segment), Refinor, TGS and Transener (holding and others segment). Figures in AR$ for 2019 and Q4 19 are adjusted by average inflation as of December 31, 2019 for approximately 21.2% and 5.5%, respectively, and the disclosure in US$ results from converting by a closing FX of AR$59.89 per US$.

† Figures for 2018 and Q4 18 are recorded in AR$ and adjusted by inflation as of December 31, 2018 for approximately 19.2% and 5.4%, respectively, and shown in US$ at a closing FX of AR$37.70 per US$. For the full version of the Earnings Report, please visit Pampa's Investor Relations website: ri.pampaenergia.com/en. Information about the Conference Call There will be a conference call to discuss Pampa's Q4 19 results on Wednesday March 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time / 11:00 a.m. Buenos Aires Time. The host will be Lida Wang, Investor Relations Manager at Pampa. For those interested in participating, please connect to http://bit.ly/PampaWebPhone or dial +54 (11) 3984-5677 in Argentina, +1 (844) 717-6837 in the United States or +1 (412) 317-6394 from any other country. Participants of the conference call should use the identification password 'Pampa Energía' and dial in five minutes before the scheduled time. There will also be a live audio webcast of the conference at http://bit.ly/PampaQ419Call . Please download the Q4 19 Conference Call Presentation from our IR website. You may find additional information on the Company at: ri.pampaenergia.com/en

www.cnv.gov.ar www.sec.gov

www.bolsar.com For further information, contact:

Gustavo Mariani

Chief Executive Officer – CEO Ricardo Torres

Executive Vice-president Mariano Batistella

Executive Director of Planning, Strategy, Downstream & Affiliates Lida Wang

Investor Relations Officer



The Pampa Energía Building, Maipú 1 (C1084ABA) City of Buenos Aires, Argentina

Tel: +54 (11) 4344-6000

[email protected]

ri.pampaenergia.com/en 1 Under the International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS'), the affiliates Greenwind, OldelVal, Refinor, CTBSA, Transener and TGS are not consolidated in Pampa's FS, being its equity income shown as 'Results for participation in associates/joint businesses'. 2 Includes the operation of Ensenada Barragán Thermal Power Plant ('CTEB') and Mario Cebreiro Wind Farm ('PEMC'), assets co-controlled by Pampa and of which holds 50% of equity stake. 3 Consolidated adjusted EBITDA represents the results before financial results, income tax, depreciations and amortizations, extraordinary and non-cash income and expense, equity income and other adjustments from the IFRS implementation, and includes affiliates' EBITDA at our ownership. For more information, see section 3 of the Earnings Release. 4 The financial information presented in this document for the quarters ended on December 31, 2019 and of 2018 are based on FS prepared according to IFRS in force in Argentina, corresponding to the fiscal years of 2019 and 2018, and the nine-month periods ended on September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pampa-energia-announces-results-for-the-fiscal-year-and-quarter-ended-on-december-31-2019-301021130.html SOURCE Pampa Energia S.A.





