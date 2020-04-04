13 hours ago
The 360 Digital Closing Bell Look Back – 4-3-2020
13 hours ago
Sabine Royalty Trust Announces Monthly Cash Distribution For April 2020 And 2020 Reserve Quantities
15 hours ago
Exclusive 360 Energy Expert Network Video Interview: Quorum Software – Investor demand to lower CapEx in oil and gas companies – Here is the solution
15 hours ago
Marathon Petroleum Corp. Reschedules 2020 First-Quarter Earnings Call to May 5
24 hours ago
Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. announces strategic actions in response to current market conditions including capacity & cost reductions, executive and board pay cuts and dividend suspension
1 day ago
Cimarex Energy Co. Announces Format Change for 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC. Announces Retirement Of Director

in Press Releases   by
 April 3, 2020 - 6:20 PM EDT
Print Email Article Font Down Font Up Charts

PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC. Announces Retirement Of Director

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC. (NYSE: PHX) the "Company," today announced that Robert E. Robotti is retiring from the Company's Board of Directors effective May 1, 2020.  Mr. Robotti has served on Panhandle's Board of Directors since 2004. As a result of Mr. Robotti's retirement, the Company's Board of Directors has decided to reduce its size from six directors to five directors at this time and will not fill the vacancy created by Mr. Robotti's departure.

Mr. Robotti said, "After serving on the board for 16 years, I will be stepping off the Panhandle Board effective May 1, 2020. I step off confident in Panhandle's renewed focus on its historic mineral ownership. This is particularly important to me as I continue to be a significant shareholder in Panhandle."

"I want to thank Bob for his years of dedication to Panhandle and wish him all the best in his future endeavors. We will miss Bob's analytical perspective and market wisdom that he brought to the Board," said Chad Stephens, Panhandle's CEO.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE: PHX) Oklahoma City-based, Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. is an oil and natural gas mineral company with a strategy to proactively pursue the acquisition of additional minerals in our core areas of focus. Panhandle owns approximately 258,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico and Arkansas. Approximately 71% of this mineral count is unleased and undeveloped. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.panhandleoilandgas.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/panhandle-oil-and-gas-inc-announces-retirement-of-director-301035401.html

SOURCE PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC.


Source: PR Newswire (April 3, 2020 - 6:20 PM EDT)

News by QuoteMedia
www.quotemedia.com
Legal Notice