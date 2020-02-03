Parks Associates: 11% of US Broadband Households Participate in Time-of-use Utility Programs

DALLAS, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International research firm Parks Associates will host the eleventh annual Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer, February 17-19, 2020, at the Omni Austin Downtown in Austin, Texas, featuring sessions on opportunities in energy monitoring, data, and energy management services. Recent Parks Associates research reveals 11% of US broadband households participate in a time-of-use program, representing 53% of households whose utility offers such a program.

At Smart Energy Summit, industry leaders from utilities, service providers, manufacturers, and technology companies will participate in panel discussions that address the current challenges, new services, and incremental shifts utilities are making to leverage connectivity in the home to launch new services and save energy on the grid.

"Consumer interest and awareness in utility and energy programs have increased over the past year, and many are seeing the crossover opportunities with the connected devices in their homes," said Patrice Samuels, Senior Analyst, Parks Associates. "We look forward to hearing from industry leaders at Smart Energy Summit sharing the next stage of growth for utilities and energy providers."

The sessions "Utility Marketplaces: Building Customer Relationships" and "Utility of the Future: Resiliency, New Services, and Incremental Shifts" feature the following speakers:

Jonathan Coons , Director, Marketing, EFI

, Director, Marketing, Remi Demerle , Director, Vertical Marketing for Utilities, Semtech

, Director, Vertical Marketing for Utilities, Ryan Gooch , VP, Sales, Powerley

, VP, Sales, Reed Hinkel , Senior Manager, PSA Certified, Arm / PSA Certified

, Senior Manager, PSA Certified, Joe Jankosky , Global Director, Utilities and IoT, Intel

, Global Director, Utilities and IoT, Anne Arquit Niederberger , VP, Market Development, Enervee

, VP, Market Development, Jayesh Shah , Head, Digital and Marketing Strategy, Direct Energy

"The penetration rate of smart home devices in the US is rising, as is the opportunity for change," said Jonathan Coons, Director, Marketing, EFI. "EFI is uniquely positioned and excited to help accelerate both the consumer's adoption of the smart home suite of products and how utilities leverage this category to improve customer engagement, satisfaction, and program adoption and ultimately positively influence energy-saving behavior. We are doing this every day via instant marketplace technologies, as well as other digital and traditional program engagement portals."

"Utility marketplaces built on choice engine technology are coming of age, and we'll be sharing independent impact results that highlight their many customer and utility benefits," said Anne Arquit Niederberger, VP Market Development, Enervee. "Key to achieving these results is the efficient shopping ecosystem we're building, together with retailers, manufacturers, and other technology vendors. With roughly one billion energy-using consumer product purchases made annually, we have an unprecedented opportunity to transform markets – and the utility-customer relationship – at scale."

Parks Associates will also host a pre-show research workshop, "Trends and Opportunities in Residential Energy Management," on February 17, featuring detailed findings from the firm's consumer and industry studies on the smart home, IoT, and energy management markets.

About Smart Energy Summit

Parks Associates' eleventh annual Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer examines the changing role of utilities and energy providers in the IoT era and offers research and insights on new opportunities to empower consumers with smart solutions to manage and save energy in the home. The conference identifies new business models and technologies that provide opportunities to change the customer relationship and drive engagement and participation in utility-sponsored programs.

Follow the event on Twitter at @SmartEnergySmt and #SmartEnergy20. www.ses2020.com

