Perpetual Energy Inc. Announces Election of Directors

 May 15, 2020 - 3:14 PM EDT
Canada NewsWire

CALGARY, May 15, 2020

CALGARY, May 15, 2020 /CNW/ - (TSX:PMT) – Perpetual Energy Inc. ("Perpetual" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated March 27, 2020 were elected as directors of Perpetual. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at its virtual annual general meeting of shareholders earlier today in Calgary, Alberta are set out below. 

Election of Directors

Each of the following five nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Perpetual:

Nominee


Votes For


% For


Votes Withheld


% Withheld


Susan L. Riddell Rose


32,826,809


98.44


519,428


1.56


Robert A. Maitland


32,756,604


98.23


589,633


1.77


Geoffrey C. Merritt


32,769,010


98.27


577,227


1.73


Ryan A. Shay


32,790,271


98.33


555,966


1.67


Howard R. Ward


32,802,297


98.37


543,940


1.63


Conference Call and Webcast

The live webcast and presentation from the annual meeting may be replayed at the following link:    https://east.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/PMGYF2020.

About Perpetual

Perpetual is an oil and natural gas exploration, production and marketing company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Perpetual operates a diversified asset portfolio, including liquids-rich natural gas assets in the deep basin of west central Alberta, heavy oil and shallow natural gas in eastern Alberta, with longer term opportunities through undeveloped oil sands leases in northern Alberta. Additional information on Perpetual can be accessed at www.sedar.com or from the Corporation's website at www.perpetualenergyinc.com.

The Toronto Stock Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein.

SOURCE Perpetual Energy Inc.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2020/15/c4099.html

Perpetual Energy Inc., Suite 3200, 605 - 5 Avenue SW Calgary, Alberta, Canada T2P 3H5, Telephone: 403 269-4400, Fax: 403 269-4444, Email: [email protected]; Susan L. Riddell Rose, President and Chief Executive Officer, W. Mark Schweitzer, Vice President Finance and Chief Financial OfficerCopyright CNW Group 2020


Source: Canada Newswire (May 15, 2020 - 3:14 PM EDT)

