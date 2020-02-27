Personal Protective Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By End Use And Segment Forecasts, 2020 – 2027

February 27, 2020 - 9:43 AM EST close Email this News Article Your Name Your Email Friend's Name Friend's Email Receive Copy: yes

The global personal protective equipment market size is expected to reach USD 84.7 billion by 2027., registering a 6.6% CAGR over the forecast period. Increasing need for respiratory equipment in mining, emergency response, military and law enforcement, healthcare, and fire services, coupled with rising instances of injuries at the workplace, is anticipated to propel the market over the coming years.



Occupational safety regulations play a major role in driving the market for personal protective equipment.Mandated policies for companies to maintain worker safety in industries is anticipated to drive demand for PPE.



These regulations mention the type of personal protective equipment required for protection during different industrial or commercial processes.



Increasing blue-collar workforce in line with growing number of construction and manufacturing projects is expected to inevitably raise the risk of occupational hazards.This has compelled companies to increase the level of awareness pertaining to health hazards and adhere to occupational health and safety regulations.



This is projected to spur the demand for personal protective equipment over the forecast period.



Governments of various countries such as India and China have mandated the use of protective footwear in order to ensure the safety of employees. Rising demand for protective footwear in various end-use industries like construction, mining, oil and gas, food, and pharmaceuticals is anticipated to have a positive impact on PPE market demand through 2027.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

• The fall protection equipment segment is expected to register a CAGR of 7.0% from 2020 to 2027 on account of rising number of accidents caused in manufacturing and construction industries

• Protective clothing accounted for 22.1% of the global revenue in 2019 owing to shifting customer preference toward efficient and comfortable clothing in core industries such as oil and gas, construction, and mining

• Respiratory protection equipment includes air-purifying and supplied air respirators and the segment accounted for 13.5% of the revenue in 2019. This is attributed to rising demand for unpowered respirators particularly in mining, petrochemical, and oil and gas sectors

• PPE in the construction industry accounted for 16.7% of the global revenue in 2019 owing to growing construction activities and infrastructural developments in Asia Pacific and Central and South America

• North America accounted for 29.3% of the global PPE market in 2019 owing to stringent regulatory scenario, growing employee awareness regarding personal safety, and increasing number of large-scale infrastructure investment projects in U.S.

• Key players in personal protective equipment market are partnering with other companies in order to gain a competitive advantage in terms of manufacturing active insulation solutions. It also enables them to use advanced technologies in the field.

