PetroTal Appoints Two New Independent Directors

Calgary, Alberta and Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - December 19, 2019) - PetroTal Corp. (TSXV: TAL) (AIM: PTAL) ("PetroTal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Eleanor Barker and Roger Tucker as Independent Non-Executive Directors, effective today.

Ms. Barker has over 25 years' experience in the international oil and gas business. She is currently the President of Barker Oil Strategies Inc., an oil and gas investment and consulting company, and Chair of the Audit Committee and a Director of Serinus Energy plc. Eleanor was previously a Director of Sterling Resources Ltd. (the company which PetroTal reversed into to effect its quotation on the TSX-V), the US National Association of Petroleum Investment Analysts and the former President of the Canadian Association of Investment Analysts. Ms. Barker has held roles with Imperial Oil Limited and Gulf Canada Limited. Ms. Barker holds an Honours B.Sc. in Chemistry from Queen's University in Canada and an MBA from the University of Western Ontario.

Dr. Tucker has over 30 years' experience in international oil and gas operations, financing and acquisitions. Roger has held senior executive positions with a number of companies in the energy industry, including Senior Vice President of BG Group's European business, Chief Executive Officer of African Arabian Petroleum Ltd., Managing Director of Yukos Oil, and President of the Latin American operations of LASMO plc. Dr. Tucker is a graduate of the University of Newcastle upon Tyne with a B.Sc. in Geology and a Ph.D. in Sedimentology and Geochemistry and is a member of the American Association of Petroleum Geologists and the Geological Society of London.

These two appointments effectively increase the Board size by one to seven Directors, following the resignation, as announced on November 4, 2019, of Mr. Douglas Urch from his role as Board Chairman to accept the appointment as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the Company. The Board would like to thank Mr. Urch for his guidance as a Director since the Company's inception, and continued leadership as a key member of PetroTal's senior management team.

Mark McComiskey, Chairman of the PetroTal Board of Directors, commented:

"We are delighted to welcome Eleanor and Roger to the PetroTal Board. Both bring a considerable level of expertise and a range of financial and operational capabilities with them. Their appointments will add further strength to the organization, as we continue the development of the Bretaña oil field, and with assessing additional growth opportunities."

Further information on Ms. Barker and Mr. Tucker as required in accordance with Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules

Eleanor Jean Barker, aged 66

Current Directorships / Partnerships

Barker Oil Strategies Inc.

Serinus Energy plc



Directorships / Partnerships held in last 5 years

Sterling Resources Ltd

Ms. Barker was a director of Gordon Capital Corporation ("Gordon Capital") from 1993 to 1995. In November 1993, Gordon Capital concluded a settlement agreement under which it agreed to pay CAD 375,000 and CAD 6 million to the Minister of Finance of Ontario and the Canadian Investor Protection Fund, respectively, for malfeasance relating to a bond lending scheme that circumvented collateral requirements. The events giving rise to the settlement occurred between 1989 and 1991, prior to Ms. Barker joining Gordon Capital. Ms. Barker was not implicated in any wrongdoing.

Roger Morris Tucker, aged 63

Current Directorships / Partnerships

Pale Rider Limited.

Directorships / Partnerships held in last 5 years

Van Damme North Sea Oil and Gas Limited

Van Damme Holdings Limited

Van Damme Acquisitions Limited

Vanwall Capital LLP

Xplorer PLC

There is no further information to be disclosed pursuant to Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules.

ABOUT PETROTAL

PetroTal is a publicly‐traded, dual‐quoted (TSXV: TAL) (AIM: PTAL) oil and gas development and production company domiciled in Calgary, Alberta, focused on the development of oil assets in Peru. PetroTal's flagship asset is the Bretaña oil field in Peru's Block 95 where oil production was initiated in June 2018, six months after acquisition. Additionally, the Company has large exploration prospects and is engaged in finding a partner to drill the Osheki prospect in Block 107. The Company's management team has significant experience in developing and exploring for oil in Northern Peru and is led by a Board of Directors that is focused on safely and cost effectively developing the Bretaña oil field. More information on the Company can be found at www.PetroTal‐Corp.com.

