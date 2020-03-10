Petrus Resources Announces Management Resignation

CALGARY, Alberta, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Petrus Resources Ltd. ("Petrus" or the "Company") (TSX: PRQ) announces that Ms. Cheree Stephenson has tendered her resignation as VP Finance and Chief Financial Officer to pursue other business opportunities. Ms. Stephenson has advised she will remain with the Company until mid April 2020 to allow Management and the Board of Directors to find a replacement for the position. The Company intends to commence a search for a new Chief Financial Officer.



As a founding member of management, Ms. Stephenson has provided a significant contribution to Petrus over the lifespan of the Company. Management, the Board of Directors and all staff would like to thank Ms. Stephenson for her leadership, commitment and service to Petrus and wish her the best in her future endeavours.

ABOUT PETRUS

Petrus is a public Canadian oil and gas company focused on property exploitation, strategic acquisitions and risk-managed exploration in Alberta.

