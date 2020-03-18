Phillips 66 Partners Announces Date Change for First-Quarter Financial Results Announcement

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE: PSXP) has changed the date of its conference call to discuss first-quarter earnings due to a change in scheduling. The conference call webcast will now be held on Friday, May 1 at 2 p.m. EDT. At that time, the partnership’s executive management will discuss first-quarter 2020 financial results, which will be released earlier that day, and provide an update on strategic initiatives.

To access the webcast, go to the Phillips 66 Partners Events and Presentations site, www.phillips66partners.com/events. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Events and Presentations site approximately two hours after the live call, and a transcript also will be available at a later date.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Headquartered in Houston, Phillips 66 Partners is a growth-oriented master limited partnership formed by Phillips 66 to own, operate, develop and acquire primarily fee-based crude oil, refined petroleum products and natural gas liquids pipelines, terminals and other midstream assets. For more information, visit www.phillips66partners.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200318005713/en/

Copyright Business Wire 2020