Plutoshift Continues Momentum, Makes Key Additions to its Leadership Team

Expanded Team to Accelerate the Growth of Company’s GROUNDED AI™ Platform

Plutoshift, the leader in automated performance monitoring for industrial workflows, enters 2020 with great momentum. They’ve added several decades of business, marketing, and entrepreneurial experience to their leadership team to turbocharge their marketing and business development efforts.

Mike Hormell joins as the Senior Vice President of Business Development and Strategy. He brings over 20 years of experience in energy, management consulting, and technology. His previous positions include CEO of Bluegrass Energy Services, a water management company in the oil and gas industry, and Partner at PA Consulting Group.

Denise Cooper is Plutoshift’s new Senior Vice President of Customer Engagement and Marketing and brings decades of experience from a variety of industries. Cooper previously held positions at AT&T, GCommerce, a digital marketing agency, and Myriad Genetics, a molecular diagnostics company.

Sunny Dronawat joins as the new Senior Vice President of Technology and brings over 20 years of entrepreneurial and business experience with multiple leadership roles in technology, business, and product development. Previously, he served as a partner at the solar company West Wind Power and was a managing member and co-founder of POS on Cloud, a point of sale technology company. He is also a board member for the School of Business at the University of Louisville.

“Cooper, Hormell, and Dronawat bring unparalleled experience in cloud-based systems, data science, and building meaningful business relationships,” said John Hoholik, COO for Plutoshift. “It is these qualities and skills that have led to their ability to deliver results across companies and industries, and they will be key drivers in reaching our goals in 2020.”

The new team members will play a key role in continuing the company’s commitment to being a customer-focused resource for a variety of industries including food and beverage, chemical, oil and gas, and manufacturing.

The new leadership team will also play a vital role in bringing Plutoshift’s GROUNDED AI™ platform to industrial companies in 2020 and in supporting new and existing customers. Plutoshift will continue to scale data science, engineering, and customer engagement activities to meet and exceed demands in Q1 2020.

GROUNDED AI™ is the only platform that brings the power of performance monitoring to the physical world. It enhances the role of operators and employees by collaborating with customers to deliver unified data readouts. By clearly defining ROI outcomes, Plutoshift allows customers to take immediate action based on available insights.

“We’re significantly expanding our business development efforts in 2020. The response from the market has been fantastic, and we’d like to bring our solution to industrial companies of all shapes and sizes,” said Prateek Joshi, Founder and CEO of Plutoshift. “As a company, we are taking big steps towards growing our brand awareness and product capabilities. To continue building our presence in the market, we brought people onboard who have a proven record of success in technology, business development, and marketing.”

The company is initially focusing its platform on manufacturers, allowing operators to monitor the performance of critical processes related to water, energy, chemicals, and labor in an automated way.

About Plutoshift:

Prateek Joshi launched Plutoshift in late 2017 with the vision of connecting the constantly changing realities of the physical world with the monitoring power of intelligent software. This effort resulted in helping industrial operators harness the power of existing plant data related to operations, finances, and maintenance spread across different systems. Plutoshift is the leader in data intelligence for industrial processes.

Their cloud-based solution monitors the performance of industrial processes in an automated way for manufacturing businesses. Plutoshift’s GROUNDED AI™ technology transforms passive legacy monitoring systems to active performance monitoring in industries like water, food, beverage, brewing, chemicals, and energy. This enables operators to automatically monitor critical processes and have access to actionable information in real-time. Plutoshift has offices in Palo Alto and Denver.

