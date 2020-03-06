Power Solutions International launches new website

WOOD DALE, Ill., March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Power Solutions International, Inc. (“PSI” or “the Company”) (OTC Pink: PSIX), a leader in the design, engineering and manufacture of emissions-certified engines and power systems, announced the launch of its new website. The site – www.psiengines.com – offers an improved layout that makes it very straightforward to access information about products and services for each of PSI’s three major end markets (energy, industrial and transportation).



One highlight of the new site is an enhanced Products page that allows users to search PSI’s extensive portfolio of engine products based on application, fuel type and power range. The site contains extensive information about each engine as well as easily request additional data by completing forms conveniently located on each page.

Products featured on the site include PSI’s recently launched line of 20-, 40- and 53-liter EPA-certified diesel engines for the power generation market developed in conjunction with Weichai, as well as our established line of products serving the transportation and industrial equipment end markets. In addition to engines, the site also spotlights Pulse, PSI’s complete control and fuel system solution.

Other site features include improved navigation, dedicated sections for investors and career-oriented visitors, and a new blog highlighting the company’s latest developments and work with customers.

For more information, visit the new site at www.psiengines.com.

About Power Solutions International, Inc.

Power Solutions International, Inc. (PSI) is a leader in the design, engineering and manufacture of a broad range of advanced, emission-certified engines and power systems. PSI provides integrated turnkey solutions to leading global original equipment manufacturers and end-user customers within the energy, industrial and transportation end markets. The company's unique in-house design, prototyping, engineering and testing capacities allows PSI to customize clean, high-performance engines using a fuel agnostic strategy to run on a wide variety of fuels, including natural gas, propane, gasoline, diesel and biofuels.

PSI develops and delivers powertrains purpose-built for medium-duty trucks and buses for the North American and Asian markets, including school and transit buses, work trucks, terminal tractors, and various other vocational vehicles. In addition, PSI develops and delivers complete power systems that are used worldwide in stationary and mobile power generation applications supporting standby, prime, demand response, microgrid, and co-generation power (CHP) applications; and industrial applications that include forklifts, agricultural and turf, industrial sweepers and vacuum trucks, aerial lifts, irrigation pumps, ground support, and construction equipment.

Contact:

Power Solutions International, Inc.

Dan M. Dun

Director of Marketing & Communications

+1 (630) 350-9400

[email protected]