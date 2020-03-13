Prospect Human Services installs rooftop solar panels with help from Bullfrog Power’s community renewable projects grant

CALGARY, March 13, 2020 /CNW/ - Bullfrog Power, a Spark Power company, is pleased to announce the completion of the rooftop solar installation on Prospect Human Services' office building in Calgary. Partnering with Prospect Human Services and Virtuoso Energy, Bullfrog helped fund this innovative sustainability project. The solar installation will supply 66.24 kW of energy, or 76,117 kWh, with 80% of the energy being consumed onsite.

Prospect Human Services is a not-for-profit organization that breaks down barriers that prevent individuals from finding meaningful work. Prospect works with recent immigrants, ill-and-injured military veterans, and people with disabilities. Prospect's services help 12,000 Albertans annually.

"We're so pleased to be able to install solar panels on the roof of our building. This installation wouldn't have been possible without the grants we received," says Kevin McNichol, CEO, Prospect Human Services. "The installation frees up capital costs that we redirect to our operations, allowing us to support more people to find jobs."

Prospect chose Virtuoso Energy as the solar project's installer because of their commitment to community and strong relationships with Prospect staff and partner stakeholders. Virtuoso also plays a large role in the Alberta-based not-for-profit Energy for All. "This Solar Project was the perfect expression of people coming together to help others and the environment. Prospect has taken major strides towards becoming more sustainable internally and externally and we look forward to working with them in the Future," said Kai Fahrion, Director, Operations, Virtuoso Energy.

The installation of solar panels on Prospect Human Services' roof goes beyond providing renewable energy for their office in Calgary. Prospect is a central part of the Calgary community, with high visibility with employer partners and not-for-profit peers; their environmental leadership has the potential to encourage others to help transition Canada to a renewable energy grid.

"I'd like to congratulate Prospect Human Services on behalf of the bullfrogpowered community, who made our support of the project possible," said Sean Drygas, President, Bullfrog Power. "Prospect is already doing inspiring work in the not-for-profit sector, and it's fantastic to see them becoming renewable energy champions as well."

Bullfrog Power, through its community renewable projects program, has supported more than 150 green energy projects across Canada. Other Bullfrog Power community projects include solar panels on Hiawatha First Nation's Old Railroad Stop and OrcaLab, Canada's first solar-powered orca research facility. For more information, visit bullfrogpower.com/projects.

Click here to view a time lapse video of the Prospect Human Services solar panel installation.

About Bullfrog Power, a Spark Power company

Bullfrog Power, Canada's leading green energy provider, offers renewable energy solutions that enable individuals and businesses to reduce their environmental impact, support the development of green energy projects in Canada, and help create a cleaner, healthier world. As a Certified B Corporation, Bullfrog Power meets higher standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability. Thousands of individuals and businesses in Canada are doing their part to address climate change and air pollution by choosing green energy with Bullfrog Power. Sign up easily, quickly and affordably at bullfrogpower.com. Join the bullfrogpowered community online on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About Prospect Human Services

Prospect Human Services is an innovative Alberta-based not-for-profit and charity that helps people find and keep rewarding jobs—including Albertans who face barriers to employment. At the same time, we enable employers to tap talent pools they may not have accessed before. Every year, Prospect helps thousands of Albertans improve their futures. For more information please visit www.prospectnow.ca and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About Virtuoso Energy

Virtuoso Energy is on a mission—to make sustainability the core of everyday life. We do this by ensuring that the journey to sustainability for each person we serve is delivered at the highest standard, right from the very beginning. Since 2015, we have been enabling society to live and work sustainably through our turnkey solutions for Solar Energy, Electric Vehicle Charging and Energy Efficiency. Find out how we can help you make the transition to a greener future at https://www.virtuosoenergy.com/. Be part of the sustainable movement. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Bullfrog Power Inc.

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2020/13/c1839.html