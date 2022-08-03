Protiviti Named to the Fast Company List of ‘100 Best Workplaces for Innovators’

29 mins ago
U.S. rig count had a decrease of 3 this week, at 764
21 hours ago
EnerCom Denver – The Energy Investment Conference August 7-10, 2022 puts spotlight on oil and gas companies from US, Canada, South America and Africa
21 hours ago
Conoco sweetens shareholder returns by $5 billion as profit jumps
22 hours ago
SM Energy reports second quarter 2022 results; leverage ratio target achieved
22 hours ago
DNV, ExxonMobil partner to tackle billion-dollar microbial corrosion issue
23 hours ago
Exclusive: Saudi, UAE save oil firepower in case of winter supply crisis

