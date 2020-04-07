PSEG to Host Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders

NEWARK, N.J., April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Public Service Enterprise Group today announced that, due to the public health impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and to support the health and well-being of its stockholders and other meeting participants, the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of PSEG will be held as a virtual meeting only.

THE VIRTUAL ANNUAL MEETING WILL BE HELD ON APRIL 21, 2020, AT 1 P.M. EASTERN TIME. Stockholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person. However, stockholders of record as of the close of business on Feb. 21, 2020, will be able to vote and ask questions during the meeting through the online platform.

STOCKHOLDERS ARE ENCOURAGED TO VOTE THEIR SHARES IN ADVANCE OF THE ANNUAL MEETING. If voting in advance of the Annual Meeting, the steps required to cast your votes are the same as indicated in the materials you received with the proxy statement. Please sign, date and promptly mail the proxy card or voting instruction form you received with your proxy statement. You may also vote via the internet (www.proxypush.com/peg) or by telephone (866-883-3382) prior to 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on April 20, 2020.

PARTICIPATING IN THE ANNUAL MEETING

If you are a shareholder of record (i.e., you hold your shares through our transfer agent, Equiniti (EQ)), to participate in the virtual Annual Meeting please visit: https://web.lumiagm.com/213544313

Click on 'I have a control number' and enter the EQ control number, the 11-digit control number located in the upper right corner of your proxy card or voting instruction form.

The meeting code is: PSEG2020 (case-sensitive)

(case-sensitive) You may cast your vote by following the instructions on the website.

If you hold your shares through an intermediary, such as a bank or broker or other nominee, to participate in the virtual Annual Meeting, please contact your bank, broker or other nominee. If you would like to vote at the meeting, you will need to ask your bank, broker or other nominee to furnish you with a legal proxy. Requests for registration and legal proxy should be labeled as "Legal Proxy" and be received no later than 5 p.m. Eastern Time on April 16, 2020. You will need a new control number in order to register for and attend the virtual Annual Meeting. Once you have your new control number, to participate in the Annual Meeting, please follow the steps set forth above for shareholders of record. You will be required to send a copy of your legal proxy and ballot to [email protected] in order to vote.

Additional information regarding the ability of shareholders to ask questions during the 2020 Annual Meeting, related rules of conduct and other materials for the 2020 Annual Meeting will be available at www.pseg.com/annualmeeting.

Technical support, including related technical support phone numbers, will be available on the virtual meeting platform at https://web.lumiagm.com/213544313 beginning at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time on April 21, 2020, through the conclusion of the Annual Meeting.



Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PSEG) (NYSE: PEG) is a publicly traded diversified energy company with approximately 13,000 employees. Headquartered in Newark, N.J., PSEG's principal operating subsidiaries are: Public Service Electric and Gas Co. (PSE&G), PSEG Power and PSEG Long Island.

