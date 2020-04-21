Quorum Software Focuses on Speed and Support in its Commitment to Customer Centricity

Cloud-based oil and gas software company introduces enhanced rapid implementation process and support model for enterprise oil and gas companies

Quorum Software (Quorum), the leader in digital transformation for the oil and gas industry, today announced its expansion of Rapid Deployments, along with a new customer support model to support the adoption of faster, cloud-based software deployments by enterprise oil and gas companies. After completing 115 enterprise projects in 2019 across upstream, midstream, and transportation market segments, Quorum is focused on speed and quality of support as its customers look for ways to increase business agility in 2020. Large and medium-sized oil and gas companies have clearly articulated they are under more pressure to drive organizational efficiencies, reduce the risk associated with aging systems, and streamline operations than ever before.

“No matter how volatile the marketplace, gaining operational efficiencies and lowering expenses increases the value of any business,” said Gene Austin, president and chief executive officer of Quorum Software. “Our commitment to our customers is focused on delivering an exceptional implementation process so that they can go live on an accelerated schedule and create value to their enterprise as fast as possible. Today, we’re standardizing how we deliver a fully integrated enterprise software suite in a four-to-six-month timeframe for projects that would historically have taken at least a year to complete.”

Quorum developed its Rapid Deployment Methodology to shorten software implementation times as much as 60 percent for large and medium-sized oil and gas companies. This proprietary methodology leverages industry-standard configurations, developed by Quorum in partnership with oil and gas companies over two decades, and more than 2,000 successful projects. Rapid Deployment implementations from the last year include:

Upstream Rapid Deployments: Quorum completed 80 rapid projects across its Enterprise Upstream Suite, which includes Accounting, Land Management, Production Operations, and Well Lifecycle Reporting. Bedrock Energy Partners, a privately funded E&P company, implemented the full suite in five months, beating its transition service agreement (TSA) deadline, using the Rapid Deployment methodology.

“Our priority was finding a solution that enabled us to make better data-driven decisions,” said Nicole Henley, Controller at Bedrock Energy Partners. “At the same time, we needed a partner who could implement the right solution quickly. With Quorum, we didn’t have to trade speed for quality; our upstream solution provides clean data, strong reporting, and excellent integration with numerous other software. Moreover, our Customer Success Manager, Reason Pumphrey, is second to none.”

Midstream and Transportation Rapid Deployments: Quorum deployed 35 rapid projects across its Enterprise Midstream and Transportation Suite, which includes Gathering and Processing, Supply and Distribution, Transportation and Storage, Marketing and Logistics, as well as Measurement. Greylock Energy, an Appalachia-based upstream and midstream operator, sought to upgrade its software system to a mobile, cloud-based program that would unite separate functions and increase its capabilities. They found that solution with Quorum.

According to the company’s Vice President of Accounting Niki Randolph, “Greylock had utilized a proprietary system for many years. However, over the last several years it had become ineffectual and difficult to maintain. Quorum’s Rapid Deployment methodology not only enabled us to integrate our systems, but it has also facilitated our ability to work remotely – which has proven invaluable.”

In addition to developing solutions for faster speed-to-deployment, Quorum introduced a new support model to keep pace with enterprise customer adoption. Enterprise Customer Care brings all customer-facing organizations within Quorum under one umbrella to enhance customer experience:

Customer Success: Newly created customer advocacy team responsible for improving satisfaction, alignment, and communications to maximize the value customers realize from Quorum solutions

Newly created customer advocacy team responsible for improving satisfaction, alignment, and communications to maximize the value customers realize from Quorum solutions Professional Services: Focused on driving customers to leverage out-of-the-box functionality that will increase speed-to-delivery, improve quality, and ease the transition to support

Focused on driving customers to leverage out-of-the-box functionality that will increase speed-to-delivery, improve quality, and ease the transition to support Customer Support: Provides a consistent experience to customers using a product helpdesk support model designed for reducing response times, improving follow-through, and managing service level agreements for faster issue resolution

Provides a consistent experience to customers using a product helpdesk support model designed for reducing response times, improving follow-through, and managing service level agreements for faster issue resolution Training: Best-in-class training program that coordinates and manages internal and external training needs via eLearning, web-based training, and classroom education

“Our goal is to drive positive feedback on the end-to-end experience with Quorum,” said David Townsend, executive vice president, Enterprise Customer Care at Quorum. “Enterprise Customer Care aligns how we manage our business to the needs of large and medium-sized oil and gas companies.”

Enterprise Customer Care uses the same framework already in place for Quorum’s SaaS business, which enjoys a 90 percent overall customer satisfaction rating based on a 2019 survey of 256 customer respondents.

About Quorum Software

Quorum Software offers an industry-leading portfolio of finance, operations and accounting solutions that empower our customers to streamline operations that drive growth and profitability across the energy value chain. From supermajors to startups, from the wellhead to the city gate, energy businesses rely on Quorum. Designed for digital transformation, the myQuorum software platform delivers open standards, mobile-first design and cloud technologies to drive innovation. We’re helping visionary leaders transform their companies into modern energy workplaces. For more information, visit www.quorumsoftware.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200421005625/en/

Copyright Business Wire 2020