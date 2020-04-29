Razor Energy Corp. announces fourth quarter and 2019 year end results

Oil and Gas 360

CALGARY, Alberta, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Razor Energy Corp. (“Razor” or the “Company”) (TSXV: RZE) (www.razor-energy.com) is pleased to announce its fourth quarter and year end 2019 financial and operating results. Selected financial, operational and reserves information is outlined below and should be read in conjunction with Razor’s audited consolidated financial statements, management’s discussion and analysis and annual information form (“AIF”) for the year ended December 31, 2019, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the Company’s website.

2019 HIGHLIGHTS

Operating

Production during the year averaged 4,387 boe/d, representing a decrease of 10% in comparison to 2018 when production averaged 4,888 boe/d. The decrease was due to the Company’s reduced reactivation program in 2019, reduced workover activity, issues with third party fuel gas supply and composition, as well as non-operated pipeline outages, partially offset by production from the properties of Little Rock Resources Ltd. (“Little Rock”) properties acquired during Q3 2019 (the “Little Rock Acquisition”);

Achieved 2019 operating netback of $6.92/boe, down 39% from 2018;

Achieved adjusted funds flow of $8.0 million in 2019 a 58% decrease from 2018, mainly driven by a 18% decrease in total revenues from 2018.

Capital

Invested a total of $13.6 million in 2019, comprised mainly of the continuation of the well reactivation program and the South Swan Hills co-produced geothermal power generation project; and

Reactivated 24 gross (23.3 net) wells during 2019, resulting in 422 boe/d of additional initial production.

Acquisitions

Completed the Little Rock Acquisition, providing Razor with a second core region in southern Alberta, comprised of the Jumpbush, Majorville, Badger, Enchant and Chin Coulee areas. The acquisition added approximately 800 boe/d of production.

2020 OUTLOOK

Production in Q1 2020 is anticipated to average 4,200 boe/d due to impacts from the significant decrease in realized oil prices, leading to a reduction of reactivation and workover spending in Q1 2020. These wells will be brought back online when economics justify, with spending being focused on the highest capital efficiency projects. As well, Q1 production has been adversely affected by non-operated pipeline outages. These outages were rectified by the end of Q1 2020.

In response to the aforementioned decrease in oil prices, the Company has shut in all of its operated heavy oil production, along with certain light oil wells which are sub-economic at current prices. As of the date of this announcement, the Company is forecasting Q2 2020 production to be approximately 3,600 boe/d. The Company actively monitors the economics for all of its operated production and may shut in additional wells. The timing to restart shut in oil wells is dependent on improvements in both WTI prices and local price differentials. The Company currently forecasts WTI pricing and local price differentials will improve starting in Q3 2020. However, the timing of an improvement depends on successful progress with the COVID-19 virus and an increase in the global demand for oil.

The preparation of financial forecasts is challenging at this time; however, the Company anticipates negative cash flow from operations during Q2 2020 and into the second half of 2020 if oil prices remain depressed. The Company is working to mitigate losses by limiting field spending and applying for government assistance programs where available, including the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy.

SELECT QUARTERLY AND ANNUAL HIGHLIGHTS

The following tables summarize key financial and operating highlights associated with the Company’s financial performance.

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve months ended December 31, ($000’s, except for per share amounts and volumes) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Production volumes2 Oil (bbl/d) 2,839 2,995 2,712 3,143 Gas (mcf/d)1 4,962 3,225 4,635 3,770 NGL (bbl/d) 1,011 1,374 903 1,117 Total (boe/d) 4,677 4,907 4,387 4,888 Sales volumes 3 Oil (bbl/d) 2,862 2,611 2,783 3,046 Gas (mcf/d)1 4,962 3,225 4,635 3,770 NGL (bbl/d) 1,011 1,374 903 1,117 Total (boe/d) 4,700 4,523 4,458 4,792 Oil inventory volumes (bbls) 9,251 35,267 9,251 35,267 Oil and natural gas revenue Oil and NGLs sales 20,013 14,712 78,365 91,901 Natural gas sales 774 565 2,438 2,481 Sales of commodities purchased from third parties 7 (25) 4,352 8,551 15,639 Blending and processing 1,874 1,912 8,842 10,472 Other revenues 119 342 1,976 2,406 Total revenue 22,755 21,883 100,172 122,899 Cash flows from operating activities 3,922 6,696 16,238 22,360 Per share -basic and diluted 0.19 0.06 0.96 1.10 Funds flow 4 37 903 7,719 17,200 Per share -basic and diluted — 0.06 0.46 1.10 Adjusted funds flow 4 305 1,974 7,959 20,435 Per share -basic and diluted 0.01 0.13 0.47 1.31 Net income (loss) (11,853) 3,773 (29,573) 4,239 Per share – basic and diluted (0.56) 0.25 (1.75) 0.27 Dividends paid 790 3,126 2,564 3,126 Dividends paid per share 0.04 0.20 0.15 0.20 Weighted average number of shares outstanding (basic and diluted) 21,056,770 15,360,729 16,926,491 15,622,374 Capital expenditures 2,378 3,315 13,590 33,758 Net assets acquired 5 — 43 256 3,921 Netback ($/boe) Oil and gas sales 6 48.07 36.71 49.66 53.97 Royalty (10.80) (9.34) (8.72) (11.18) Operating expenses (29.90) (24.53) (31.80) (29.26) Transportation and treating (2.37) (2.17) (2.22) (2.17) Operating netback 4 5.00 0.67 6.92 11.36 Gain/(Loss) on sale of commodities purchased from third parties 7 (0.06) 1.07 (0.01) 0.47 Net blending and processing income 4 2.74 1.74 3.34 3.01 Realized gain/(loss) on commodity contracts settlement 6 0.46 2.38 (1.61) (1.51) Other revenue 0.28 0.82 1.21 1.38 General and administrative (4.52) (2.91) (3.89) (3.24) Other expenses (3.13) — (0.83) — Impairment (9.25) — (2.46) — Acquisition and transaction costs — — (0.13) (0.01) Interest (2.87) (2.87) (3.02) (2.62) Corporate netback 4 (11.35) 0.90 (0.48) 8.84

1) Gas production and sales volumes include internally consumed gas used in power generation.

2) Production volumes for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 includes Little Rock’s daily average production from September 11 to December 31, 2019.

3) Sales volumes for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 includes Little Rock’s daily average sales from September 11 to December 31, 2019. Sales volumes include change in inventory volumes.

4) Refer to “Non-IFRS measures”.

5) Net acquisitions exclude non-cash items and is net of post-closing adjustments.

6) Excludes the effects of financial risk management contracts but includes the effects of fixed price physical delivery contracts.

7) Since 2018, Razor started to purchase commodity products from third parties to fulfill sales commitments, and subsequently sell these products to its customers.

December 31, ($000’s unless otherwise stated) 2019 2018 Total assets 189,158 157,937 Cash 1,905 2,239 Long-term debt (principal) 45,876 46,155 Net debt 1 66,911 54,244 Number of shares outstanding 21,064,466 15,188,834

1) Refer to “Non-IFRS measures”.

ABOUT RAZOR

Razor is a publicly-traded junior oil and gas development and production company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, concentrated on acquiring, and subsequently enhancing, producing oil and gas properties primarily in Alberta. The Company is led by experienced management and a strong, committed Board of Directors, with a long-term vision of growth, focused on efficiency and cost control in all areas of the business. Razor currently trades on TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker “RZE”.

