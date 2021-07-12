We’re Back! Preliminary list of participating companies posted for EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference

Oil & Gas 360

EnerCom, Inc. published a preliminary list of participating companies for The Oil and Gas Conference today. We are adding to the list daily and hope that you will be able to attend this year.

Click here to register and see preliminary list.

We are excited to bring the energy and investment community back together in Denver August 15-18, 2021

Conference Details: EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference® in Denver, offers investment professionals a unique opportunity to listen to oil and gas company senior management teams update investors on their operational and financial strategies and learn how the leading energy companies are building value in 2021. This event will be hosted in a hybrid format (in person and webcast). We want to take the first steps of safely bringing the industry together in person while maintaining optionality for participants to join the discussion virtually depending on everyone’s unique situation.

Conference Dates: August 15 – 18, 2021. We will host our annual charity golf tournament on August 15 and kick off presentations on August 16.

Venue: The Westin Denver Downtown Hotel. Rooms will go fast! Click here to book you hotel room under the discounted conference rate.

One-on-One Meetings: EnerCom works in advance with presenting company management teams to arrange one-on-one meetings with the attending institutional investors and research analysts at the conference venue. EnerCom regularly arranges and manages more than 2,000 one-on-one meeting requests around the Denver event. One-on-one requests will open this summer.

Looking forward to connecting with friends this August!

EnerCom History: EnerCom, Inc. founded The Oil & Gas Conference® in 1996. It is the oldest and largest energy investment conference in Denver.

Founded in 1994, EnerCom, Inc. is an internationally recognized management consultancy advising companies on Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG), investor relations, corporate strategy/board advisory, marketing, analysis and valuation, media, branding, and visual communications design. Headquartered in Denver, EnerCom and its team of experts are passionate about the energy industry and our work to provide clients with wide range of services to build brand recognition that drives valuation and returns.

For more information about EnerCom and its services, please visit http://www.enercominc.com/ or call +1 303-296-8834 to speak with the management team or one of our consultants.