EnerCom’s 26th The Oil & Gas Conference® brings a broad group of public and private energy companies, energy analysts, industry leaders and investors to Denver, Aug. 15-18, 2021

Publisher’s Note: Registration is Open for The Oil & Gas Conference®, August 15-18, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. EnerCom Updates Panel Presenters on Day Three of the Oil & Gas Conference.

DENVER – June 14, 2021 (PR Newswire) Institutional investors, portfolio managers, financial analysts, CIOs and other investment community professionals who invest in the energy space should register now for The Oil & Gas Conference® which will take place Aug. 15-18, 2021, at the Denver Downtown Westin hotel. Click here to register and see the schedule. The event is EnerCom’s 26th annual Denver investment conference. At this year’s conference, C-level leadership of leading energy companies will present their plans for drilling and completing wells, discuss well results and capital efficiency, and estimate capital expenditures and production for the balance of 2021 and into 2022. The current daily schedule of presenters is posted on the conference website (presenters, days, times are subject to change). EnerCom is adding to the line-up daily. “We are excited to bring the energy and investment communities together again in Denver this August,” said Aaron Vandeford, President of EnerCom. “This year’s event will mark our 26th anniversary and will play host to management teams and capital partners from around the globe, all engaged in the important discussion surrounding the future of the energy sector.” Presenting companies represent oil and gas operations in all of North America’s shale basins, Latin America’s conventional oil plays, the Gulf of Mexico and other international oil and gas plays. The EnerCom conference is a convenient way for portfolio managers and analysts to see approximately 80+ oil and gas companies together at a single venue where informal networking and one-on-one access to company management is part of the conference experience. A sample of the 80+ companies that are scheduled to present Aug. 15-18, 2021 include:

APA Corporation (Nasdaq: APA) – APA Corporation owns consolidated subsidiaries that explore for and produce oil and gas in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and that explore for oil and gas offshore Suriname.

– APA Corporation owns consolidated subsidiaries that explore for and produce oil and gas in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and that explore for oil and gas offshore Suriname. Baytex Energy Corporation (TSX: BTE) – Baytex Energy Corp. is an oil and gas corporation based in Calgary, Alberta. The company is engaged in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. Approximately 81% of Baytex’s production is weighted toward crude oil and natural gas liquids.

Baytex Energy Corp. is an oil and gas corporation based in Calgary, Alberta. The company is engaged in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. Approximately 81% of Baytex’s production is weighted toward crude oil and natural gas liquids. BlackRock – BlackRock will give a presentation around Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) focused on the Energy sector. BlackRock, Inc. is an American multinational investment management corporation based in New York City. Founded in 1988, initially as a risk management and fixed income institutional asset manager, BlackRock is by far the world’s largest asset manager, with just over $9 trillion in assets under management as of June 2021. BlackRock operates globally with 70 offices in 30 countries and clients in 100 countries.

– BlackRock, Inc. is an American multinational investment management corporation based in New York City. Founded in 1988, initially as a risk management and fixed income institutional asset manager, BlackRock is by far the world’s largest asset manager, with just over $9 trillion in assets under management as of June 2021. BlackRock operates globally with 70 offices in 30 countries and clients in 100 countries. Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CRK) – Comstock Resources is a leading independent natural gas producer with operations focused on the development of the Haynesville Shale in North Louisiana and East Texas.

– Comstock Resources is a leading independent natural gas producer with operations focused on the development of the Haynesville Shale in North Louisiana and East Texas. Core Laboratories (NYSE: “CLB US” and Euronext Amsterdam: “CLB NA”) – Core Laboratories N.V. is a leading provider of proprietary and patented reservoir description and production enhancement services and products used to optimize petroleum reservoir performance. The Company has over 70 offices in more than 50 countries and is located in every major oil-producing province in the world.

– Core Laboratories N.V. is a leading provider of proprietary and patented reservoir description and production enhancement services and products used to optimize petroleum reservoir performance. The Company has over 70 offices in more than 50 countries and is located in every major oil-producing province in the world. Enerplus Corporation (TSX: ERF &NYSE: ERF) – Enerplus is an independent North American oil and gas exploration and production company focused on creating long-term value for its shareholders through a disciplined, returns-based capital allocation strategy and a commitment to safe, responsible operations.

– Enerplus is an independent North American oil and gas exploration and production company focused on creating long-term value for its shareholders through a disciplined, returns-based capital allocation strategy and a commitment to safe, responsible operations. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE: LBRT) – Liberty is a leading North American oilfield services firm that offers one of the most innovative suites of completion services and technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. Liberty was founded in 2011 with a relentless focus on developing and delivering next generation technology for the sustainable development of unconventional energy resources in partnership with our customers.

– Liberty is a leading North American oilfield services firm that offers one of the most innovative suites of completion services and technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. Liberty was founded in 2011 with a relentless focus on developing and delivering next generation technology for the sustainable development of unconventional energy resources in partnership with our customers. Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE: TALO) – Talos Energy is a technically driven diversified energy company focused on safely and responsibly maximizing long-term value through our operations in the United States and offshore Mexico, both upstream through oil and gas exploration and production and downstream through the development of future carbon capture and storage opportunities. As one of the Gulf of Mexico’s largest public independent producers, we leverage decades of technical and offshore operational expertise towards the acquisition, exploration and development of upstream energy assets in key geological trends. With a focus on environmental stewardship, we are also utilizing our expertise to reduce industrial emissions through our carbon capture and storage joint venture along the U.S. Gulf Coast and Gulf of Mexico.

Online Registration is Open for EnerCom’s 26TH Annual The Oil & Gas Conference®: Buyside investors and oil and gas company professionals may register for the event through the conference website registration page.

The EnerCom conference forum fosters healthy dialogue and informal networking opportunities for attendees at several sponsored events the week of the conference.

Conference Sponsors: Sponsors of The Oil & Gas Conference® 26 include: Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Moss Adams LLP, Enverus, Bloomberg, CAC Specialty, Haynes and Boone, LLP, SMBC, Rystad Energy, MUFG, PNC, Preng & Associates, Great Western, Wells Fargo, and Petrie Partners.

Conference Details: EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference® in Denver, offers investment professionals a unique opportunity to listen to oil and gas company senior management teams update investors on their operational and financial strategies and learn how the leading energy companies are building value in 2021. This event will be hosted in a in person and webcast.

Conference Dates: August 15 – 18, 2021

Venue: The Westin Denver Downtown Hotel. Click here to book you hotel room under the discounted conference rate.

Public and Private Company Presenters: The 2021 edition of EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference® will feature public and private energy companies with operations around the world including the U.S. shale basins, the Gulf of Mexico and Canada.

Who Attends the Conference: More than 2,000 institutional, private equity and hedge fund investors, family offices, energy research analysts, retail brokers, trust officers, high net worth investors, investment bankers and energy industry professionals gather in Denver for the conference.

One-on-One Meetings: EnerCom works in advance with presenting company management teams to arrange one-on-one meetings with the attending institutional investors and research analysts at the conference venue. EnerCom regularly arranges and manages more than 2,000 one-on-one meeting requests around the Denver event.

EnerCom History: EnerCom, Inc. founded The Oil & Gas Conference® in 1996. It is the oldest and largest energy investment conference in Denver.Founded in 1994, EnerCom, Inc. is an internationally recognized management consultancy advising companies on Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG), investor relations, corporate strategy/board advisory, marketing, analysis and valuation, media, branding, and visual communications design. Headquartered in Denver, EnerCom and its team of experts are passionate about the energy industry and our work to provide clients with wide range of services to build brand recognition that drives valuation and returns.

For more information about EnerCom and its services, please visit http://www.enercominc.com/ or call +1 303-296-8834 to speak with the management team or one of our consultants.

