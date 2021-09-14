3 hours ago
Haynes and Boone: Energy Tracker Webinar-The current energy issues involving capital markets, finance and restructuring in the oil patch

Current Business and legal issues in the oil and Gas Market

Publisher's Note: In case you missed it! Click below to hear the Energy Tracker Webinar Replay Call (09/14/2021). Sign up below to register for future events and our daily Closing Bell so you can stay connected.

Haynes and Boone, AEGIS and EnerCom  Replay of our Tuesday, September 14 (Energy Tracker Webinar) including updates on current energy issues involving capital markets, finance and restructuring in the oil patch. This is a continuation of our Weekly Energy Tracker calls that began in April 2020 and this year now take place the second Tuesday of each month. Season 5 starts with today's webinar and will take place on a quarterly basis from the New York office of Haynes and Boone. Our hosts include Kraig Grahmann, Chair of Haynes and Boone's Energy Practice Group, Jeff Nichols, Co-chair of Haynes and Boone’s Energy Practice Group, Aaron Vandeford, President, EnerCom, and Matt Marshall, Director, Market Analytics, AEGIS.


 REGISTER HERE FOR HAYNESBOONE FUTURE EVENTS

 SIGN UP FOR THE DIGITAL CLOSING BELL

 

For more information, contact:

Liz Felicidario at 713.547.2320 or

[email protected]

