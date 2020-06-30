23 seconds ago
Haynes and Boone Replay: Weekly Energy Tracker Call 06-30-2020
1 hour ago
ADNOC to shut down Bab oil field for maintenance
2 hours ago
Exclusive 360 Energy Expert Network Video Interview: Data Gumbo – Do you feel the need to save millions of dollars in transactional costs?
5 hours ago
Stay-at-home orders led to less commercial and industrial electricity use in April
8 hours ago
TGS and PGS Release Final Data for Torngat 3D Offshore Labrador
13 hours ago
Shell second quarter 2020 update note

Oil and Gas 360

Weekly Energy Tracker Call (06/30/20)

Haynes and Boone, AEGIS and EnerCom welcome you to a weekly series of webex meetings to discuss business and legal issues erupting in the oil and gas world, including bankruptcy and restructuring.

Replay: Weekly Energy Tracker Call (06/30/20)

The calls are held every Tuesday at 9am CT, through July 7, 2020 (and may be extended). Please reach out to Haynes and Boone, AEGIS or EnerCom to get an outlook calendar appointment with the live webex information.

 

Speakers and Panelists

 

 

 

