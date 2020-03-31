6 hours ago
Exclusive 360 Energy Expert Network Video Interview: Rare Petro – the Enabler of remote operations in the oil patch
7 hours ago
Denbury Resources provides operational and financial update
8 hours ago
Range Announces Updated 2020 Capital Program
10 hours ago
Diamondback Energy, Inc. provides revised 2020 guidance and updated hedge positions.
13 hours ago
Kayrros and Copernicus images allow quantification of global methane leaks equivalent to 1.8 Gigatons of CO² emissions
23 hours ago
Contango Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results

Replay: Weekly Energy Tracker Call (3/31/20)

in Energy News   by

Oil and Gas 360

Haynes and Boone, AEGIS and EnerCom welcome you to a weekly series of webex meetings to discuss business and legal issues erupting in the oil and gas world, including bankruptcy and restructuring.

Replay: Weekly Energy Tracker Call (3/31/20)- oil and gas 360

Source: Haynes and Boone

The calls are held every Tuesday at 9am CT, through May 12, 2020 (and may be extended). Please reach out to Haynes and Boone, AEGIS or EnerCom to get an outlook calendar appointment with the live webex information.

Replay: Weekly Energy Tracker Call (3/31/20)

 

On this week’s call the team covered:

 

  • Pricing Outlooks
  • Storage Capacities
  • Price Changes and Impact on Credit
  • Borrowing Base Redeterminations
  • Force Majeure Impacts
  • P&A Liability Considerations in Bankruptcy Situations

 

Tags: , ,
Legal Notice