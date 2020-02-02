23 mins ago
36 mins ago
Notice to Oil and Gas Operators: Temporary Exceptions to Certain Administrative Rules
2 hours ago
Exclusive 360 Energy Expert Network Video Interview: CAC Specialty – If you are a Board Member, or Executive, in the oil and gas market, can you sleep at night?
8 hours ago
Gas pipeline explodes in Fleming County
24 hours ago
Williams Reports First-Quarter 2020 Financial Results
24 hours ago
Shell Sells U.S. Appalachia Assets to National Fuel

Haynes and Boone Replay: Weekly Energy Tracker Call 05-05-2020

Oil and Gas 360

Weekly Energy Tracker Call (05/05/20)

Haynes and Boone, AEGIS and EnerCom welcome you to a weekly series of webex meetings to discuss business and legal issues erupting in the oil and gas world, including bankruptcy and restructuring.

Haynes and Boone Replay: Weekly Energy Tracker Call 4-28-2020- oil and gas 360

 

 

The calls are held every Tuesday at 9am CT, through May 12, 2020 (and may be extended). Please reach out to Haynes and Boone, AEGIS or EnerCom to get an outlook calendar appointment with the live webex information.

Replay: Weekly Energy Tracker Call (05/05/20)

 

 

Speakers and Panelists

 

