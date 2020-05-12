14 hours ago
Robbins LLP Reminds Investors It Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of NiSource Inc. (NI) on Behalf of Shareholders

 May 11, 2020
SAN DIEGO & MERRILLVILLE, Ind.

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP reminds investors it is investigating whether certain officers and directors of NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders. NiSource is an energy holding company that operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States.

NiSource Inc. (NI) Shareholders Have Legal Options

Contact us to learn more:
Leo Kandinov
(800) 350-6003
[email protected]
Shareholder Information Form

Robbins LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested. Click here to receive free alerts from Stock Watch when companies engage in wrongdoing.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Leonid Kandinov
Robbins LLP
[email protected]
(619) 525-3990 or Toll Free (800) 350-6003
www.robbinsllp.com

