Robert Ragle Joins Energy Distribution Partners

 March 24, 2020
Robert Ragle Joins Energy Distribution Partners

An Emerging Leader set to break ground in the Eastern U.S. region

CHICAGO, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As a new Regional Vice President for Energy Distribution Partners' (EDP) success team, Rob Ragle is responsible for leading operations management teams to achieve service, quality and operational efficiency metrics. Ragle states, "The role of a leader is to communicate a vision for the future which energizes and creates an unstoppable drive for success," which holds true to his proven results of high-level performance. He has had much success in the propane industry for over nineteen years, serving from General Manager to Division President while providing continuous growth in many aspects throughout his career.

In addition to his extensive involvement in the propane industry and establishment of many start-up/step-out operations, Rob served honorably for the United States Army and is a Combat Veteran. He is the recipient of a U.S. Army Achievement Medal in the First Oak Leaf Cluster and U.S. Army Commendation Medal in the Third Oak Leaf Cluster.

EDP welcomes Rob Ragle and is excited to continue his success in the propane industry. The Eastern U.S. region is in store for propane innovation with safe and reliable distribution, keeping to the values of Energy Distribution Partners.

About Energy Distribution Partners

Energy Distribution Partners (EDP) is a rapidly growing company with the deep experience in retail and commercial propane sales, operations, and finance. We provide safe, reliable propane service to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers from New York to California.

We service more than 120,000 customers in 10 states, with a presence in rural America as well as in major metropolitan areas. We have become a significant player in the propane industry, recently recognized as one of the top 10 independent multi-state marketers, selling more than 100 million gallons of propane and light fuels in 2019.

Since our inception in 2012, EDP has helped more than 25 owners of well-run propane businesses transition to their own "next chapter" while benefiting everyone involved.

