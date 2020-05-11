Satell Institute Adds a $30,000 Matching Donation to UGI Corporation Leadership Team and Board Member Contributions Benefiting Philabundance

Satell matching gift lifts UGI-led initiative total to more than $200,000 for Philabundance

UGI Corporation (UGI) is pleased and honored to announce that the Satell Institute is making a $30,000 donation to Philabundance, the food bank that provides food assistance to residents experiencing hardship in the Greater Philadelphia area, as a matching gift to funds donated to Philabundance by directors and executives of UGI.

On May 4, UGI announced that its leadership team and members of its board of directors had agreed to make donations to three Pennsylvania food banks, including Philabundance. The Satell Institute matching gift brings to more than $200,000 the total donated amount to Philabundance from the UGI-led initiative.

The Satell Institute is a Philadelphia-based nonprofit organization focusing on corporate social responsibility. The Satell Institute facilitates high impact efforts through a two-tiered approach—a Think Tank, centered around research and education, and a Do Tank, focused on encouraging, supporting, and empowering business leaders to improve their communities. The Satell Institute’s matching donation is part of its Million Dollar match opportunity.

“UGI is very pleased to acknowledge the Satell Institute matching gift to Philabundance,” said John L. Walsh, UGI Corporation President and Chief Executive Officer. “Both of our organizations share a deep commitment to bettering communities through impactful programs. I would like to personally thank Ed Satell for his inspiring leadership and thank everyone at the Satell Institute for joining us in this initiative aimed at helping families in our community who are experiencing hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

