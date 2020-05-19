May 19, 2020 - 3:52 AM EDT close Email this News Article Your Name Your Email Friend's Name Friend's Email Receive Copy: yes

Saudi Arabia Security and Surveillance Market Review 2016-2019 and Forecast 2020-2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com DUBLIN The "Saudi Arabia Security and Surveillance Market (2020-2026): Market Forecast by Type, by Application, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Saudi Arabia security and surveillance market is anticipated to grow at a steady pace owing to the diversification of the economy and reviving the construction sector. The market for security and surveillance in Saudi Arabia is likely to see continued growth owing to major projects such as Riyadh Metro, Neom Business City, and Sudhir Industrial City. As the nation continues to make efforts to strengthen their non-oil sectors, the market for security and surveillance in the country is predicted to grow at a healthy rate in the years to come. According to this research, the Saudi Arabia Security and Surveillance Market are projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during 2020-2026. During the starting months of 2020, the sales of security and surveillance systems are likely to decrease owing to the coronavirus pandemic as the people would not be demanding for security and surveillance systems during the lockdown. However, government initiatives such as the Saudi Vision 2030 and National Transformation Program are predicted to aid the growth of the non-oil sector of the economy and would promote the growth of security and surveillance systems during the forecast period. The development of new social infrastructure in Saudi Arabia would create more avenues for the deployment of security and surveillance systems. By type segmentation, the video surveillance systems segment had the highest revenue share in 2019 due to the universal application of video surveillance systems for security in various establishments and is likely to maintain its dominance during the forecast period as well. The government and transportation vertical held the major revenue share in the Saudi Arabia security and surveillance market in 2019 and would continue to maintain its dominance during the forecast period as well due to its advantages of remote monitoring, transportation management, and increased public safety. Further, the hospitality & healthcare segment of Saudi Arabia is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period on account of increasing reliance on advanced security systems in this segment across the nation. This report comprehensively covers the security and surveillance market by type and application. The outlook report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the security and surveillance market on-going trends, opportunities/high growth areas, market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics. Key Highlights of the Report Market Drivers and Restraints

Saudi Arabia Video Surveillance Market Trends and Industry Life Cycle

Porter's Five Force Analysis

Market Opportunity Assessment

Revenue Share, By Company

Revenue Share, By Regions

Competitive Benchmarking

Company Profiles

Key Strategic Recommendations Key Topics Covered 1. Executive Summary 2. Introduction 2.1 Report Description 2.2 Key Highlights of the Report 2.3 Market Scope & Segmentation 2.4 Research Methodology 2.5 Assumptions 3. Saudi Arabia Security and Surveillance Market Overview 3.1 Saudi Arabia Security and Surveillance Market Revenues, 2016-2026F 3.2 Saudi Arabia Security and Surveillance Market - Industry Life Cycle 3.3 Saudi Arabia Security and Surveillance Market - Porter's Five Forces 3.4 Saudi Arabia Security and Surveillance Market Revenue Share, By Types, 2019 & 2026F 3.5 Saudi Arabia Security and Surveillance Market Revenue Share, By Application, 2019 & 2026F 4. Saudi Arabia Security and Surveillance Market Dynamics 4.1 Impact Analysis 4.2 Market Drivers 4.3 Market Restraints 5. Saudi Arabia Security and Surveillance Market Trends and Evolution 6. Saudi Arabia Video Surveillance Systems Market Overview 6.1 Saudi Arabia Video Surveillance Systems Market Revenues and Volume, 2016-2026F 6.2 Saudi Arabia Video Surveillance Systems Market Revenue and Volume Share, By Component Type, 2019 & 2026F 6.3 Saudi Arabia Video Surveillance Systems Market Revenues and Volume, By Component Type, 2016-2026F 6.3.1 Saudi Arabia Video Surveillance Camera Market Overview 6.3.1.1 Saudi Arabia Video Surveillance Camera Market Revenue and Volume Share, By Camera Type, 2019 & 2026F 6.3.1.2 Saudi Arabia Video Surveillance Camera Market Revenues and Volume, By Camera Type, 2016-2026F 6.3.2 Saudi Arabia Video Surveillance Recorder Market Overview 6.3.2.1 Saudi Arabia Video Surveillance Recorder Market Revenue and Volume Share, By Recorder Type, 2019 & 2026F 6.3.2.2 Saudi Arabia Video Surveillance Recorder Market Revenues and Volume, By Recorder Type, 2016-2026F 7. Saudi Arabia Video Surveillance Systems Market Overview, By Application 7.1 Saudi Arabia Video Surveillance Systems Market Revenue Share, By Application, 2016 & 2026F 7.1.1 Saudi Arabia Video Surveillance Systems Market Revenues, By BFSI Application, 2016-2026F 7.1.2 Saudi Arabia Video Surveillance Systems Market Revenues, By Government and Transportation Application, 2016-2026F 7.1.3 Saudi Arabia Video Surveillance Systems Market Revenues, By Retail & Logistics, 2016-2026F 7.1.4 Saudi Arabia Video Surveillance Systems Market Revenues, By Commercial Application, 2016-2026F 7.1.5 Saudi Arabia Video Surveillance Systems Market Revenues, By Oil & Gas Application, 2016-2026F 7.1.6 Saudi Arabia Video Surveillance Systems Market Revenues, By Residential Application, 2016-2026F 7.1.7 Saudi Arabia Video Surveillance Systems Market Revenues, By Hospitality & Healthcare Application, 2016-2026F 7.1.8 Saudi Arabia Video Surveillance Systems Market Revenues, By Tourism & Public Venture Application, 2016-2026F 7.1.9 Saudi Arabia Video Surveillance Systems Market Revenues, By Other Application, 2016-2026F 8. Saudi Arabia Access Control Systems Market Overview 8.1 Saudi Arabia Access Control Systems Market Revenues and Volume, 2016-2026F 8.2 Saudi Arabia Access Control Systems Market Revenue and Volume Share, By Authentication Type, 2019 & 2026F 8.3 Saudi Arabia Access Control Systems Market Revenues and Volume, By Authentication Type, 2016-2026F 8.3.1 Saudi Arabia Access Control Systems Card Reader Market Overview 8.3.1.1 Saudi Arabia Access Control Systems Card Reader Market Revenue and Volume Share, By Card Reader Type, 2019 & 2026F 8.3.1.2 Saudi Arabia Access Control Systems Card Reader Market Revenues and Volume, By Card Reader Type, 2016-2026F 8.3.2 Saudi Arabia Biometric Access Control Systems Market Overview 8.3.2.1 Saudi Arabia Biometric Access Control Systems Market Revenue and Volume Share, By Biometric Type, 2019 & 2026F 8.3.2.2 Saudi Arabia Biometric Access Control Systems Market Revenues and Volume, By Biometric Type, 2016-2026F 9. Saudi Arabia Access Control Market Overview, By Application 9.1 Saudi Arabia Access Control Market Revenue Share, By Application, 2016 & 2026F 9.1.1 Saudi Arabia Access Control Market Revenues, By BFSI Application, 2016-2026F 9.1.2 Saudi Arabia Access Control Market Revenues, By Government and Transportation Application, 2016-2026F 9.1.3 Saudi Arabia Access Control Market Revenues, By Commercial Application, 2016-2026F 9.1.4 Saudi Arabia Access Control Market Revenues, By Oil and Gas Application, 2016-2026F 9.1.5 Saudi Arabia Access Control Market Revenues, By Residential Application, 2016-2026F 9.1.6 Saudi Arabia Access Control Market Revenues, By Hospitality Application, 2016-2026F 9.1.7 Saudi Arabia Access Control Market Revenues, By Tourism Application, 2016-2026F 9.1.8 Saudi Arabia Access Control Market Revenues, By Other Application, 2016-2026F 10. Saudi Arabia Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market Overview 10.1 Saudi Arabia Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market Revenues, 2016-2026F 10.2 Saudi Arabia Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market Revenue Share, By Sensor Type, 2019 & 2026F 10.3 Saudi Arabia Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market Revenues, By Sensor Type, 2016-2026F 10.4 Saudi Arabia Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market Revenue Share, By Deployment Type, 2019 & 2026F 10.5 Saudi Arabia Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market Revenues, By Deployment Type, 2016-2026F 11. Saudi Arabia Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market Overview, By Application 11.1 Saudi Arabia Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market Revenue Share, By Application, 2016 & 2026F 11.1.1 Saudi Arabia Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market Revenues, By BFSI Application, 2016-2026F 11.1.2 Saudi Arabia Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market Revenues, By Government and Transportation Application, 2016-2026F 11.1.3 Saudi Arabia Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market Revenues, By Commercial Application, 2016-2026F 11.1.4 Saudi Arabia Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market Revenues, By Oil and Gas Application, 2016-2026F 11.1.5 Saudi Arabia Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market Revenues, By Residential Application, 2016-2026F 11.1.6 Saudi Arabia Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market Revenues, By Hospitality Application, 2016-2026F 11.1.7 Saudi Arabia Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market Revenues, By Tourism Application, 2016-2026F 11.1.8 Saudi Arabia Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market Revenues, By Other Application, 2016-2026F 12. Saudi Arabia Security and Surveillance Market Opportunity Assessment 12.1 Saudi Arabia Security and Surveillance Market Opportunity Assessment, By Types, 2026F 12.2 Saudi Arabia Video Surveillance Systems Market Opportunity Assessment, By Component Type, 2026F 12.3 Saudi Arabia Video Surveillance Systems Market Opportunity Assessment, By Application, 2026F 12.4 Saudi Arabia Access Control Systems Market Opportunity Assessment, By Authentication Type, 2026F 12.5 Saudi Arabia Access Control Systems Market Opportunity Assessment, By Application, 2026F 12.6 Saudi Arabia Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market Opportunity Assessment, By Sensor Type, 2026F 12.7 Saudi Arabia Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market Opportunity Assessment, By Deployment Type, 2026F 12.8 Saudi Arabia Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market Opportunity Assessment, By Application, 2026F 13. Saudi Arabia Security and Surveillance Market Key Performance Indicators 14. Saudi Arabia Security and Surveillance Systems Market Competitive Landscape 14.1 Saudi Arabia Video Surveillance Systems Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2019 14.2 Saudi Arabia Access Control Systems Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2019 14.3 Saudi Arabia Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2019 15. Company Profiles 15.1 Johnson Controls 15.2 Robert Bosch Middle East FZE 15.3 Axis Communications AB 15.4 Avigilon Corporation 15.5 Honeywell International Inc. 15.6 Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd. 15.7 Nedap 15.8 Pelco Inc. 15.9 SAS Systems Engineering 15.10 Al Majal G4S 16. Key Strategic Recommendations For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h2835i View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200519005387/en/ Copyright Business Wire 2020





News by QuoteMedia

www.quotemedia.com Source: Business Wire (May 19, 2020 - 3:52 AM EDT)News by QuoteMedia