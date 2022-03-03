Saudi crown prince plays the oil card in quest for U.S. recognition

Yahoo News

DUBAI – Saudi Arabia’s crown prince says he simply doesn’t care whether Joe Biden misunderstands him.

The prince is instead looking to his oil power to deliver his goals, according to sources familiar with Riyadh’s thinking: recognition from the American president that he’s the real ruler of the kingdom and a stronger hand in the costly Yemen war.

That’s one reason why Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is resisting U.S. pressure to pump more crude to lower the price of oil that has surged since Russia attacked Ukraine, besides keeping Riyadh’s oil pact with Moscow alive, the sources said.

“The Saudis have demands too, before they meet any of the U.S. requests. The Yemen file and the recognition of the crown prince as the de facto ruler are on top of these,” one of the sources familiar with Saudi government thinking told Reuters.

Traditionally strong ties between Riyadh and Washington were shaken when Biden released a U.S. intelligence report implicating Prince Mohammed in the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and ended U.S. support for offensive operations in Riyadh’s costly war against Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen.

So far, Biden has refused to speak to Prince Mohammed directly, saying 86-year-old King Salman is his counterpart – even though the young prince effectively runs the kingdom and had a close relationship with Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump.

In an interview with The Atlantic published on Thursday, Prince Mohammed said his aim was to strengthen Riyadh’s long, historical relationship with Washington, but he was not concerned about whether Biden misunderstood him.

“Simply, I do not care,” the crown prince was quoted as saying. “It’s up to him to think about the interests of America.”

The Saudi authorities did not respond to Reuters requests for comment. Prince Mohammed, who is known as MbS, denies any involvement in Khashoggi’s death.