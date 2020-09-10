5 mins ago
Daily Energy Market Summary: 360 DCB – 9/10/2020 – Hosted by Michael Tanner
2 hours ago
Colorado regulators back 2,000-foot setback for new oil and gas drilling
4 hours ago
Parsley Energy, Inc. Big Tex Opportunity Pecos County, Texas 24 producing wells
5 hours ago
U.S. crude oil inventories increase by 2.0 million barrels
7 hours ago
Rystad Energy: Giant Tuna-1 discovery could save Turkey $21 billion
9 hours ago
Turkey Discussing Oil and Gas Exploration in Libya

SECURE ENERGY Announces Extension of Second Lien Credit Facility to July 31, 2022

in Press Releases   by
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.