SECURE Energy Announces Voting Results of the 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, April 28, 2020 /CNW/ - SECURE ENERGY Services Inc. ("SECURE" or the "Corporation") (TSX – SES) is pleased to announce that all of the nominees proposed as directors and listed in the management information circular and proxy statement dated March 6, 2020 (the "Circular"), were elected as directors of the Corporation at its Annual Meeting of the Shareholders held on April 28, 2020 (the "Meeting"). KPMG LLP was also reappointed as the Corporation's independent auditors at the Meeting.

Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting are set out below:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Rene Amirault 116,900,452 92.19% 9,907,687 7.81% Marion Burnyeat 126,700,461 99.92% 107,678 0.08% Brad Munro 119,353,135 94.12% 7,455,004 5.88% Kevin Nugent 126,505,140 99.76% 302,999 0.24% Shaun Paterson 126,697,834 99.91% 110,305 0.09% Daniel Steinke 126,623,515 99.85% 184,624 0.15% Richard Wise 122,532,075 96.63% 4,276,064 3.37% Deanna Zumwalt 126,699,311 99.91% 108,828 0.09%

With the exception of Marion Burnyeat, all elected directors served on the Corporation's Board of Directors ("the Board") immediately preceding the Meeting. The current directors have a broad skill set and range of diverse experience that will allow the Board to effectively carry out its mandate and help guide SECURE and the execution of our business strategies.

New Director

SECURE is pleased to welcome Marion Burnyeat as a new member of the Board.

Ms. Burnyeat has extensive experience in the midstream energy industry, primarily with subsidiaries and predecessors of Spectra Energy Corp. spanning nearly 30 years. From January 2013 to March 2017, Ms. Burnyeat held the role of Vice President of Field Services at Westcoast Energy Inc., a 100% owned subsidiary of Spectra Energy Corp. focused on gas processing transmission and distribution in Canada. Prior thereto, she held various other senior positions with Westcoast Energy Inc., including leading midstream business units, strategic development, stakeholder relations and business development.

"Marion is a valuable addition to our Board," said Rene Amirault, Chairman, President and CEO. "She has a great depth of midstream industry knowledge from her varied roles within the Spectra Energy group of companies. We look forward to her guidance and support as we execute on our objectives in the coming years."

Ms. Burnyeat currently serves as a director of Surge Energy Inc., a publicly traded oil focused exploration company. Marion also serves on the boards for the Calgary Academy and Headwater Learning Group and is an active volunteer for several charitable organizations. She holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Alberta, a Master of Business Administration from Edinburgh University, and an Institute of Corporate Directors, Director designation.

Departure of Board Member

Michele Harradence ended her tenure with the Board at the Meeting to focus on her role as Senior Vice President and Chief Operations Officer, Gas Transmission and Midstream of Enbridge Inc. Ms. Harradence was appointed to the Board in August 2018. The midstream expertise she brought to the Board over the past year and a half has been an asset to the Corporation as we expanded our midstream offerings. We thank Michele for her guidance and wish her all the best in the future.

As previously announced, Murray Cobbe and David Johnson, two of SECURE's longest serving directors, did not stand for re-election at the Meeting, marking the end of their term on the Board.

ABOUT SECURE

SECURE is a TSX publicly traded energy business providing industry leading customer solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in western Canada and certain regions in the United States ("U.S.") through its network of midstream processing and storage facilities, crude oil and water pipelines, and crude by rail terminals located throughout key resource plays in western Canada, North Dakota and Oklahoma. SECURE's core midstream infrastructure operations generate cash flows from oil production processing and disposal, produced water disposal, and crude oil storage, logistics, and marketing. SECURE also provides comprehensive environmental and fluid management for landfill disposal, onsite abandonment, remediation and reclamation, drilling, completion and production operations for oil and gas producers in western Canada.

