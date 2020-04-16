SECURE ENERGY Provides Annual Shareholder Meeting Update and Announces May 2020 Dividend and Timing of First Quarter Results

CALGARY, April 16, 2020 /CNW/ - SECURE ENERGY Services Inc. ("SECURE") (TSX – SES) announced today that its upcoming Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. (Mountain Time) will now be held at SECURE's head office located at Suite 3600, 205 5th Ave SW and broadcast via live audio-only webcast. The date and time of the Meeting are unchanged.

Due to public health measures implemented to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, including restrictions on mass gatherings implemented by the Government of Alberta, shareholders and guests are strongly encouraged not to attend the Meeting in person . SECURE encourages all shareholders to vote their shares in advance of the Meeting by mail, telephone or internet in the manner set out in the Meeting materials that have been sent to shareholders, copies of which are available on SECURE's website at www.secure-energy.com and under SECURE's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Voting instructions and proxies must be received within the timeframes indicated on such forms to ensure they are counted at the Meeting.

Registered shareholders or duly appointed proxy holders still wishing to attend in person will be required to sign a confirmation letter at the Meeting that they have not travelled outside of Canada for a period of two weeks preceding the Meeting date and have no symptoms of illness. No guests will be permitted to attend the Meeting in person and the number of individuals in attendance at the Meeting may be limited to ensure compliance with any government-mandate restrictions on gatherings applicable to the Meeting. Additional attendance restrictions may be added based on the changing nature of the public health advisories related to COVID-19 or otherwise as SECURE may deem necessary in order to mitigate health and safety risks to our community, shareholders, employees and other stakeholders. In the event of any additional changes to the Meeting or restrictions on attendance, SECURE will update its stakeholders by way of news release, which will also be made available on SECURE's website and under SECURE's profile on SEDAR.

The formal part of the Meeting will be broadcast live via audio-only webcast and can be accessed through SECURE's website at https://www.secure-energy.com/events-and-presentations. A recording of the webcast will remain available on SECURE's website following the Meeting. SECURE will not be providing a corporate update at the Meeting, but encourages shareholders to view our latest Investor Presentation available on SECURE's website.

May Dividend

SECURE's Board of Directors has declared a dividend for the month of May 2020 of 0.25 cents per common share payable on or about May 15, 2020 to shareholders of record on May 1, 2020. This dividend is an eligible dividend for the purpose of the Income Tax Act (Canada). To be an eligible shareholder, a shareholder must be resident in Canada and must not be a "U.S. person" within the meaning of United States ("U.S.") federal securities laws.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in U.S., in any province or territory of Canada or in any other jurisdiction. The securities to be offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any U.S. state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the U.S. absent registration or absent an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws.

Timing of First Quarter Results

SECURE also announced today that it expects to release its 2020 first quarter financial and operating results after market close on Monday, April 27, 2020. Interim Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis will be posted to Secure's website and SEDAR following the release.

ABOUT SECURE

SECURE is a TSX publicly traded energy business providing industry leading customer solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in western Canada and certain regions in the U.S. SECURE owns and operates a network of over fifty midstream facilities throughout key resource plays in western Canada, North Dakota and Oklahoma. SECURE's core midstream infrastructure operations generate cash flows from oil production processing and disposal, produced water disposal, and crude oil logistics, marketing and storage.

SOURCE SECURE Energy Services Inc.

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2020/16/c8417.html